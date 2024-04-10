Former QSR Mogul Ventures into Beauty Industry, Joins Forces with Blo Blow Dry Bar in New York Expansion Deal

North America's Leading Blow Dry Bar Franchise Inks Momentous Deal to Further Extend East Coast Footprint

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise, has announced a signed agreement for three locations in New York. As the brand looks to continue to make significant development strides, Blo Blow Dry Bar partnered with former multi-unit Subway owner, Carrie Faden, to expand across the east coast.

Construction for the first location at 22 Clifton Country Rd. in Clifton Park is currently underway, with the remaining two bars slated for the Albany area.





With a strong franchising foundation as a Subway multi-unit franchisee, overseeing the launch of many locations during her tenure with the company, Carrie Faden is a seasoned veteran in the realm of business.





A longstanding resident of Saratoga, New York, Faden has recognized the demand for Blo Blow Dry Bar's services in the local market. As a mother, she eagerly anticipates sharing her passion for the growing beauty industry with her daughters.

Faden's career started in the beauty industry before she decided to become a full-time mom. After a few years and eagerly looking for her next endeavor, Faden started to look into various franchise opportunities before deciding on Subway. After finding great success within the QSR space, her journey now returns to where it all started, within the beauty industry.

As she ventures into this new territory, Faden will benefit from her strong background and schooling in beauty and cosmetics. This combined with her longtime passion and desire to open a beauty-related business, and a commitment to women's empowerment, will serve as essentials tools to achieve success.

"As an accomplished multi-unit franchisee with a history of success in the food industry, I'm thrilled to embark on this exciting new journey with Blo Blow Dry Bar," expressed Faden. "Transitioning from Subway to the beauty sector presents an exhilarating challenge, as I have always found that my true passion lies within the beauty industry, helping others to look and feel their very best. I'm genuinely excited to introduce this fantastic concept to the New York City metropolitan area."

According to the IFA's 2024 Economic Outlook, personal services remain at the forefront of franchise expansion, boasting the highest growth rates in both the number of establishments and overall output. Projections indicate a 3% surge in the number of establishments, reaching close to 125,000 locations, while output is expected to soar by 7.3% to $45.5 billion. Additionally, the industry is set to contribute approximately 610,000 jobs to the franchise market.

"We're delighted to have Carrie Faden join the Blo Blow Dry Bar family," added Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar. "Her wealth of experience as a multi-unit franchisee, coupled with her strong grasp of the franchise business model, positions her as an excellent candidate for Blo. We believe her expertise and dedication to community empowerment will make significant contributions to the brand as we make strides toward our growth goals."

With a favorable real estate landscape and vast opportunity for market growth, company executives are actively seeking franchisees to continue to expand in key markets across the country.

The growing franchise is just at the start of the runway, staking its claim as a leader in the $47 billion a year industry and continues to expand at a rapid rate. Every year, more cities across the globe are painted pink. Every day, a new guest discovers how wonderful the Blo Blow Dry Bar experience is. Superior service and consistent results are a top priority for all guests as well as franchisees. The brand goes beyond beauty – it is strategically positioned to meet growing customer demands within the wellness and self-care industries with an established foundation for business success.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is currently seeking single- and multi- unit operators to join the brand's rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities visit https://franchise.blomedry.com/.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 150 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com .

