Father Mike Schmitz Brings His Popular 'Bible in a Year' And 'Catechism in a Year' Podcasts to EWTN Radio

News provided by

EWTN Global Catholic Network

11 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

IRONDALE, Ala., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EWTN Global Catholic Radio Network welcomes Fr. Mike Schmitz's popular "Bible in a Year" and "Catechism in a Year" podcasts to its lineup beginning January 15.

Continue Reading
EWTN Global Catholic Radio Network welcomes Fr. Mike Schmitz’s popular “Bible in a Year” and “Catechism in a Year” podcasts to its lineup beginning January 15. Nationally, the podcasts will air back-to-back in a one-hour time slot beginning at 10 p.m. ET. However, local affiliates may shift the program to a more suitable hour for their audience. Find EWTN affiliates at https://bit.ly/3HdB4jz or by downloading EWTN’s free app.
EWTN Global Catholic Radio Network welcomes Fr. Mike Schmitz’s popular “Bible in a Year” and “Catechism in a Year” podcasts to its lineup beginning January 15. Nationally, the podcasts will air back-to-back in a one-hour time slot beginning at 10 p.m. ET. However, local affiliates may shift the program to a more suitable hour for their audience. Find EWTN affiliates at https://bit.ly/3HdB4jz or by downloading EWTN’s free app.

Nationally, the podcasts will air back-to-back in a one-hour time slot beginning at 10 p.m. ET. However, local radio affiliates who add the show to their lineup will have the freedom to shift the program to a time that's best for their audience. Listeners are therefore  encouraged to check the schedule of the EWTN affiliate in their area. (Find your local affiliate here: https://www.ewtn.com/radio/affiliates-map.) You can also tune in on your cell phone by downloading EWTN's free app.

"We're very happy to offer these podcasts to our affiliates since obviously these are two of the most popular podcasts ever," said Jack Williams, General Manager of EWTN Global Catholic Radio Network.

Williams is not kidding. Shortly after its January 2021 debut, "Bible in a Year" quickly soared to number one among all podcasts in the U.S., not just Catholic podcasts. The same phenomenon occurred in 2022. In that year, the podcast also reached #1 in "Christianity" in 47 countries, not just the U.S. In 2023, Father Mike topped himself with his "Catechism in a Year" podcast coming in at #1 while at year end, Apple listed "Bible in a Year" as among the top 10 most shared podcasts of the year.

Find out what all the fuss in about by tuning into EWTN Radio beginning January 15 to follow Father Mike's "Bible in a Year" and "Catechism in a Year" podcasts, and start your year off right!

Note: Find everything "Bible in a Year" at https://bit.ly/ERC_BIAY and everything "Catechism in a Year" at https://bit.ly/ERC_CIAY.

ABOUT EWTN and EWTN NEWS

In its 43rd year, EWTN is the largest Catholic media organization in the world. EWTN's 11 global TV channels and numerous regional channels are broadcast in multiple languages 24 hours a day, seven days a week to over 425 million television households in more than 160 countries and territories. EWTN platforms also include radio services transmitted through SIRIUS/XM, iHeart Radio, and over 600 domestic and international AM & FM radio affiliates; a worldwide shortwave radio service; one of the most visited Catholic websites in the U.S.; as well as EWTN Publishing, its book publishing division. 

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., EWTN News operates multiple global news services, including Catholic News Agency, "The National Catholic Register" newspaper and digital platform, ACI Prensa in Spanish, ACI Digital in Portuguese, ACI Stampa in Italian, ACI Africa in English, French and Portuguese, ACI MENA in Arabic, CNA Deutsch in German and ChurchPop, a digital platform that creates content in several languages. It also produces numerous television news programs including EWTN News Nightly, EWTN News In Depth, EWTN Pro-Life Weekly, The World Over, and others.

SOURCE EWTN Global Catholic Network

Also from this source

EWTN Vice President of Theology Colin Donovan Appointed To Vatican's Pontifical Marian Academy

EWTN Vice President of Theology Colin Donovan Appointed To Vatican's Pontifical Marian Academy

Colin B. Donovan, Vice President of Theology at EWTN Global Catholic Network and a well-known on-air theologian, was named a member of the Vatican's...
Tune Into EWTN For Live Wall-To-Wall Coverage of World Youth Day 2023

Tune Into EWTN For Live Wall-To-Wall Coverage of World Youth Day 2023

EWTN Global Catholic Network is the place to be Aug. 1-6 for live wall-to-wall coverage of World Youth Day 2023, as well as coverage of Pope Francis' ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Television

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.