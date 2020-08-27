Father Of Seattle "CHAZ-CHOP" Shooting Victim Files $3B Claims Against Seattle, King County And The State Of Washington

SEATTLE, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Horace Anderson- father of Lorenzo Anderson -- the special needs teenager murdered on June 20, 2020 amid the lawlessness that occurred within Seattle's seven-block zone known as "CHOP/CHAZ" – has filed 3 separate $1 billion claims against the City of Seattle, the County of King and the State of Washington. It is by far the largest claim filed in connection to the government's failure to protect its citizens amid the CHOP/CHAZ fiasco. Additional documentation for the claims can be seen here.

The claim was filed today by Oshan & Associates, P.C. ( Oshan Law ) on behalf of Horace Anderson. It claims that the actions and inactions by the City of Seattle, County of King and State of Washington are directly responsible for creating a hazardous, and lawless situation that resulted in the shooting death of his son.

Attorney Evan M. Oshan said, "This case warrants punitive or exemplary damages in order to punish the City of Seattle, County of King, the State of Washington and their agents for their outrageous conduct that allowed lawlessness to reign. Such failure to protect citizens must not be allowed to happen again."

"It is important to hold our government leaders accountable so this will not happen again," added Mr. Oshan. "Those in positions of power must not be allowed to hide from their duty to act responsibly and protect citizens. With power and prestige comes responsibility!"

Attorney Evan Oshan and Horace Anderson are available for Zoom interviews.

Contact:

Evan M. Oshan/ [email protected] / 206.335.3880 - Text or Voice

SOURCE Oshan & Associates, P.C.

Related Links

oshanandassociates.com

