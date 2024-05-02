Father Ryan High School Deploys ZeroEyes' Proactive AI Gun Detection Technology

New Security Measure Will Help Protect Students, Faculty and Staff from Gun-Related Threats

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and PHILADELPHIA, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Father Ryan High School in Nashville, Tennessee, and ZeroEyes , the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, announced today the school's deployment of ZeroEyes' proactive gun detection and intelligent situational awareness solution. The technology will identify brandished guns on Father Ryan High School's campus and dispatch alerts to first responders as quickly as 3-5 seconds.

Father Ryan has carefully evaluated and improved its security measures over the years to maintain a safe environment. The school is adding ZeroEyes' technology to an already extensive list of safety and security measures including access control cards for building access, officer presence on campus, daily door checks by the administration, in-depth active shooter training, a robust visitor management system for all visitors including background checks, faculty/staff school-wide instant emergency notification technology and more.

"At Father Ryan, we strive to implement new innovative precautionary safety measures to maintain a safe school environment whenever possible," said Joseph Crumby, Dean of Students, Father Ryan High School. "ZeroEyes will alert us of any gun-related threats, shaving crucial seconds or even minutes off police response time. We are proud to incorporate this added layer of security and provide peace of mind to our community during these challenging times."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to local law enforcement and Father Ryan staff as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"We commend Father Ryan High School for its dedication to school security during this age when gun-related threats are far too common," said Mike Lahiff, CEO of ZeroEyes. "By embracing proactive technologies like ZeroEyes, Father Ryan is at the forefront of school security, taking every precaution possible to protect students, faculty and staff from senseless violence."

About Father Ryan

Founded in 1925, Father Ryan High School is a co-ed college preparatory Catholic school serving over 830 students. Father Ryan prides itself on providing excellence in religious and moral formation, academics, athletics, and the arts. More information is available at www.fatherryan.org .

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution is recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs, Special Operations military veterans, and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

