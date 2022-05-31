Battery Charger Can Bring Peace of Mind with Advanced Charging Modes to Keep Batteries Revved 24/7

CHICAGO, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --This Father's Day, give dad the gift that keeps on giving for all of his cars, boat/jet skis, motorcycles and recreational vehicles. Coming off two years of pandemic isolation, families are poised to take advantage of strong summer travel with vacation rental platform Vacasa reporting that 63 percent of Americans are planning to travel to destinations near the water (57 percent) or by national parks (36 percent). Having the CTEK CS Free , along for the ride translates to the added confidence of knowing that his RV and jet skis won't fail on account of dead batteries. And, the CS FREE includes four cutting-edge products in one portable unit: Adaptive Boost safe start, battery charger, smart maintainer, and hi-tech power bank.

Father’s Day Must-Have To Power Up All Of Dad’s Toys For Summer Travel

When a car or marine vehicle battery dies in the middle of nowhere, "jumping" that battery can damage it in addition to the electronics. With a CS Free for dad, a compact multi-functional portable charger specially designed to recharge and maintain the cells of Lithium-Iron (LiFEP04) batteries (the kind in most non-EV cars today) maximizes their performance and lifespan. And there's no need to worry or wonder if someone left the interior car light on or charged their cellphone, zapping the last bit of juice from the car battery. Used as a power bank to charge phones, tablets and laptops, the CS Free is compact and easy to store in a car or boat.

According to Bobbie DuMelle, Executive Vice President of CTEK North America, "Knowing that your battery life can be extended three times its current life means fathers can focus on enjoying their families with a proactive intervention that will contribute to making memories and knowing that all batteries are fully charged for the road trip."

For the past 20 years, CTEK batteries have been the battery of choice for luxury brands such as Porsche, Lamborghini, Mercedes and more. CTEK products are available in the U.S. through a network of stocklists detailed on the CTEK website www.ctek.com .

About CTEK

Established in Dalarna, Sweden, CTEK is the leading global brand in battery charging solutions, most specifically vehicle charging. CTEK offers products ranging from 12V and 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. CTEK's E-mobility solutions range from individual EV chargers to larger corporate and commercial installations with multiple charging stations that require load balancing and integrate seamlessly with monitoring and payment equipment. CTEK's products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers: as original equipment; supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers; and through charge point operators, property owners and other organizations/individuals providing EV charging infrastructure. CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to a greener mobility, by adhering to industry leading ESG standards.

