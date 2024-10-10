Fathom Holdings CEO Marco Fregenal Named 2024 HousingWire Vanguard Award Winner

Recognition Highlights Fregenal's Transformative Leadership in the Real Estate Industry

CARY, N.C., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM) ("Fathom" or the "Company"), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, today announced that its CEO, Marco Fregenal, has been named one of HousingWire's 2024 Vanguard award winners.

The prestigious Vanguard Award, now in its tenth year, recognizes the most influential leaders in the housing economy. Fregenal was selected as one of 100 executives honored for their significant contributions to their organizations and the industry at large.

"We are incredibly proud of Marco's recognition as a 2024 HousingWire Vanguard," said Scott N. Flanders, chairman of Fathom Holdings. "Marco's visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to innovation have been instrumental in Fathom's remarkable growth. His ability to navigate complex market conditions while consistently driving our company forward is exceptional. This award is a well-deserved acknowledgment of Marco's significant impact on Fathom and the broader real estate industry."

Under Fregenal's leadership, Fathom Holdings has achieved several milestones, including:

Became one of the top 10 largest real estate brokerage firms in the U.S., ranked by closed transaction sides

Increased gross margin to 10% in Q1 2024, paving the way for positive EBITDA and operational cash flow

Grew agent network by 13% year-over-year, reaching approximately 12,000 agents as of March 2024

Expanded operations to 42 states and the District of Columbia

"Marco's strategic vision and execution ability have been instrumental in Fathom's remarkable growth," added Flanders. "His focus on operational efficiency, coupled with successful mergers, acquisitions, and brand expansions, has positioned Fathom for continued success in an evolving market."

