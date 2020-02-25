Fathom Realty Attracts Industry Leader Wendy Forsythe

"Forsythe began consulting with us in 2019 and immediately delivered value. Her track record of growing real estate brands and vision for the future of the industry were skills we recognized immediately," said Joshua Harley, Fathom Realty Founder and CEO.

"I have enjoyed working with the Fathom team over the last several months. I believe the Fathom culture; business model and value proposition represent the brokerage of the future. There are big things ahead for Fathom," said Forsythe.

Originally from Canada, Forsythe was a long time executive at Royal LePage until she was recruited to the United States by Realogy to be employee number two at the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand. Forsythe was instrumental in the initial launch of that brand and early growth. She also served as the Chief Operating Officer of HomeSmart International, a top five national brokerage company, where she led their corporate office and franchise operations.

"Wendy is a thought leader, a strategic thinker and has a proven ability to execute. Having her at the helm of the Fathom brand, which is poised for tremendous growth is very exciting for us," said Fathom President and CFO, Marco Fregenal.

Earlier this year, Fathom Realty officially filed its S-1 document with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), intending to list its common stock on the Nasdaq exchange.

About Fathom Realty: Fathom Realty is a national, cloud-based, real estate brokerage powered by a proprietary technology platform called IntelliAgent. The company currently operates in 23 states covering approximately 110 markets with over 4000 agents. Agents enjoy a higher net income through Fathom's 100% commission, transaction fee compensation model allowing them to invest more money into growing their business. Fathom agents also earn stock grants based on their contribution to revenue and company growth. For more information visit www.fathomcareers.com.

