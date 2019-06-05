FATV Changes Name to Ocelot

BOULDER, Colo., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the company known within higher education for the popular "FATV" library of online videos, used by hundreds of schools to make financial aid easy-to-understand for their students and prospects, announced that it has changed its name to Ocelot.

The name change reflects the company's emergence over the past 18 months as the leading national provider of custom AI conversational chatbots, video content, and other self-service customer service tools to colleges across all student service departments, including Admissions, Student Financial Services, Financial Aid, Registrar, and Advising.

Ocelot Founder and CEO Damon Vangelis said: "Ocelots are fun, agile, and smart cats. They are adaptable to changing environments, creating new paths so they can continue thriving. We work with college administrators to help students find and stay on their paths. Our services help students prepare for and thrive in the complex world of higher education.

"Schools tell us all the time: we would love to use technology and videos to help our students and staff, but we need it to be easy to implement and maintain. The Ocelot platform makes it easy for schools to deploy their own chatbots, knowlegebases, and video libraries."

The FATV brand will continue to exist as the featured online video service within the Ocelot AI Chatbot and Video Platform.

Over 100 colleges have launched an Ocelot Bot over the past 9 months, including George Washington University, University of Texas – Arlington, and Northern Virginia Community College. Ocelot Bots engage and advise students, improve customer service, save time, and reduce phone calls and wait times. Over 40% of conversations are occurring outside of standard office hours. Fewer than 3.5% of Ocelot Bot interactions need human intervention.

Ocelot is a leading education technology company that helps college administrators and student communities thrive in an ever-changing, resource-constrained world. The Ocelot Chatbot and Video Platform is the most effective student engagement tool in the industry, backed by an unrivaled, ever-growing content library of 2,000+ explainer videos and 2,500+ answers. Ocelot Bots can converse in both English and Spanish.

More information about Ocelot, the Ocelot Chatbot and Video Platform, and the FATV video content library can be found at ocelotbot.com .

