From his childhood in Brooklyn to present day, the documentary unveils the man behind the top U.S. infectious disease expert detailing his contributions to medicine throughout his extensive career which includes advising seven U.S. presidents against the world's top virulent enemies and becoming a household name during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fauci: The Virus Hunter reveals the intrepid scientist and the family man. It offers viewers new insight into the man who began his medical career making deliveries by bicycle for his father's pharmacy in Brooklyn and has strived to bring that level of direct connection to the public to promote facts over fear.

"Fauci: The Virus Hunter is a remarkable production which South Florida PBS' Health Channel was able to bring to fruition thanks to our Board and strong partnerships such as the ones with The Associated Press and HITN. We could not be more excited about the premiere and about the interest we have received from PBS stations across the country," said Dolores Sukhdeo, President and CEO of South Florida PBS.

Interviews with Dr. Fauci's colleagues and friends, including Dr. John I. Gallin, Chief Scientific Officer and Scientific Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Clinical Center; Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) and President Joe Biden's 13-member Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board; and Victoria Harden, retired Director of the Office of NIH History and the Stetten Museum at the NIH; along with archival footage and photos, give an expansive view of the depth and breadth of his contributions and service to the United States and the world.

"We are very pleased to partner with South Florida PBS and HITN on this project," said Michael Fabiano, Vice President AP Productions. "Dr. Fauci has had a remarkable life, now serving his seventh president and his public service impact has been significant."

The documentary sheds light on the many battles fought, challenges overcome, and significant discoveries made during Fauci's esteemed career. As one of the first researchers to recognize the significance of the HIV virus and the impact it would have, Fauci shifted the focus of his lab and ultimately his career from immunology to infectious disease, considered a risk at the time.

Fauci: The Virus Hunter offers a look back at Dr. Fauci's role in the fight during the 1980s AIDS, SARS, influenza viruses, Zika, Ebola, and COVID-19, intertwined with profiles of patients and advocates who worked with him and sometimes protested him when the early stages of diseases had yet to reveal the best course of action to take.

"We are delighted to have created this amazing partnership among iconic brands to bring the incredible life and career of Dr. Fauci to Spanish speaking families. We hope this important documentary will inspire and contribute a lasting impact to the next generation of scientists and innovators" said Guillermo Sierra, Head of Television and Digital Services at HITN.

SOUTH FLORIDA PBS is Florida's largest public media company, including Public Broadcasting stations WXEL-TV, serving the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast and WPBT2, serving Miami-Dade and Broward counties, and the Health Channel, the only 24/7 channel dedicated to health in the nation.

American Public Television (APT) is the leading syndicator of high-quality, top-rated programming to the nation's public television stations.

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business.

HITN-TV is the largest non-commercial Hispanic network in the United States, offering educational and cultural programming for the whole family.

