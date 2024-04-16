Honor Earth Day with South Florida PBS' We're All Plastic People Now

MIAMI, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- South Florida PBS (WPBT, WXEL, & Health Channel) invites you to honor Earth Day with us by tuning in to watch Emmy award-winning documentary We're All Plastic People Now, by filmmaker Rory Fielding. This film investigates the hidden story of plastic and its impact on human health. South Florida PBS is pleased to be a co-producer and presenting station for this important and timely documentary.

"South Florida PBS is proud to present the Emmy-award winning We're All Plastic People Now to public television viewers across the country," says Joyce Belloise, Senior Vice President of Content & Station Manager. "This program aligns with our mission to bring important topics like environmental conservation and health to the forefront in an engaging and enlightening way."

With an introduction by actor and ocean preservationist Ted Danson, We're All Plastic People Now investigates the hidden story of plastic and its effects on human health. In an era of throw-away ease, convenience may be costing us our well-being. Plastics have been found inside our bodies— in our colons, our brains, in developing embryos and even breast milk.

Scientists around the country are sounding the alarm, but without public education and corporate buy-in, there is little that can be done. We're All Plastic People Now asks the question, how much evidence do we need before we decide to act?

"Rory Fielding's 'We're All Plastic People Now' shows the harrowing reality of how prevalent plastic pollution is in our lives. Plastic is everywhere from the depths of the ocean to the air we breathe and the water we drink. The future can include a world with less plastic if we stop the flow of needless single-use plastic and invest in reusable systems together," said Christy Leavitt, campaign director for Oceana who is featured in the film.

Oceana is the largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation.

Funding for this program was provided in part by Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards and by Monica & Terry Mayotte.

Tune in on Saturday, April 20th at 10PM on WPBT and Thursday, April 18th at 8PM on WXEL to watch We're All Plastic People Now.

We're All Plastic People Now is distributed through NETA and scheduled for broadcast during the month of April on many public television stations across the country. Check your local listings for more information.

We're All Plastic People Now can be streamed anytime on the PBS App.

If you do not have access to South Florida PBS, you can livestream all our programs on our websites found in the links below:

WPBT Live streaming can be viewed here: www.wpbt2.org/live-tv/

WXEL Live streaming can be viewed here: www.wxel.org/live-tv/

About South Florida PBS

South Florida PBS is Florida's largest public media company, including Public Broadcasting stations WXEL-TV, serving the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast and WPBT2, serving Miami-Dade and Broward counties, and the Health Channel, the only 24/7 channel dedicated to health in the nation. South Florida PBS connects organizations and institutions across our region and preserves South Florida's history. Leading the way in this global society, South Florida PBS is committed to creating and presenting award-winning programs focused on kids, education, arts and culture, health, environment, science, and civic engagement.

About NETA

The National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA) is one of the nation's leading service organizations strengthening and amplifying public media's education mission. We are a 501(c)(3) membership organization providing leadership, support, and services to individual public media licensees, their affinity groups, and the public media system as a whole.

