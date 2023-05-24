FAVERGRAY BREAKS GROUND ON 303-UNIT MULTIFAMILY DEVELOPMENT IN NICEVILLE, FLORIDA: THE ENCLAVE AT DEER MOSS CREEK

FaverGray

24 May, 2023, 09:05 ET

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FaverGray is announcing the construction of The Enclave at Deer Moss Creek, a luxury multifamily community for developer MH Deer Moss Creek LLC.

Located at 1000 Deer Moss Loop in Niceville, the 303-unit community will be available to residents in 2024.

Enclave at Deer Moss Creek
The Enclave at Deer Moss Creek project sits on an 18-acre site and will include nine 3-story apartment buildings and two 2-story apartment buildings. Rental units will feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and upgraded cabinetry and trim.

Community amenities will include a 7,935 SF clubhouse featuring a resort-style pool surrounded by pergolas, gas fire pits, and an outdoor kitchen with a gas grill. Additional site amenities will include two dog parks, two playgrounds, and a mail kiosk.

The site improvements will consist of water, storm, and sewer utilities that will tie into existing public utilities. The site improvements will also include resort-style hardscaping, landscaping, irrigation, asphalt paving, concrete sidewalks, and ponds.

The construction will consist of wood frame with steel stairs and precast elevator shafts. The exterior will be finished in fiber cement siding with stone accents and include architectural-style asphalt shingles. All building slabs will be post-tensioned concrete, on grade.

"The FaverGray team is thrilled to partner with MH Deer Moss Creek LLC on this exciting new project," shares Ben Hinson, Executive Vice President at FaverGray. The Enclave at Deer Moss Creek will be an integral part of Niceville's growth as an exceptional product. "FaverGray is proud to be part of the development in Niceville as more people continue to move to this flourishing area," states Hinson.

"Our team is honored to break ground on our first project with MH Deer Moss Creek LLC, to offer a luxury multifamily product to this growing area," shares Mark Higby, Division Leader at FaverGray. "The Enclave at Deer Moss Creek will showcase the outstanding quality of work that FaverGray and MH Deer Moss Creek LLC deliver to a new development."

Dallas Texas based HEDK is serving as the architect for The Enclave at Deer Moss Creek, Jenkins Engineering is providing civil engineering services, and Jordan & Skala Engineers is providing MEP services. Landscape services will be provided by Meeks Design Group.

Contact:  Paige Rosenberger  (904) 208.2023  [email protected] 

