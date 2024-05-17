FaverGray Celebrates Delivery of Villas at Suncrest Phase II: Luxury Multifamily in Panama City Beach, Florida

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FaverGray is honored to announce the successful delivery of the Villas at Suncrest Phase II project, situated on a sprawling 6.75-acre site in beautiful Panama City Beach, Florida. This remarkable expansion is a testament to FaverGray's commitment to creating vibrant communities that enhance the quality of life for residents.

The Villas at Suncrest Phase II - Built by Multifamily General Contractor, FaverGray

This project is an exciting addition to the existing Villas at Suncrest property, which already features condominiums and townhomes. The Phase II development introduces 108 luxurious units, spread across five elegant three-story apartment buildings.

The community also includes a resort-style pool surrounded by inviting pergolas, gas fire pits, and a fully equipped outdoor kitchen with a gas grill. The site also includes a dog park, a putting green, and a playground, ensuring that residents have access to a wide range of recreational activities. Additionally, an existing coworking center has undergone renovations to further enhance residents' convenience and lifestyle.

"We are thrilled to announce the completion of Villas at Suncrest Phase II," said Ben Hinson, Executive Vice President of FaverGray. "This expansion project not only adds to the appeal of the existing Villas at Suncrest community but also sets a new standard for luxurious living in Panama City Beach."

"We are proud of the hard work and dedication of our team in bringing this project to life," said Mark Higby, Division Leader of FaverGray, emphasizing the collaborative efforts that have driven the project's success and the team's commitment to exceeding expectations.

Villas at Suncrest Phase II is a testament to FaverGray's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional construction projects that empower developers and owner/operators with communities that are built to enhance the lives of their residents.

About FaverGray: FaverGray, an award-winning general contractor, focuses on creating exceptional multifamily and student housing communities. With decades of expertise in this niche, we bring a deep understanding of the unique needs and dynamics of these specialized projects.

