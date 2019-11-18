Favor Announces Automotive Liability Insurance Coverage For Runners

"This insurance immediately provides Runners with additional protection for every Favor delivery," said Steven Pho, Favor president. "We designed this coverage without any hurdles for the Runner — no required signup or enrollment period, or any fees, premiums or copays. Every delivery is now automatically covered on the Favor platform."

Favor now provides its Runners with primary auto liability and contingent collision coverage while on an active Favor delivery. Built to give Runners peace of mind while operating on the Favor platform, Favor's auto insurance policy steps in to provide commercial liability protection to Runners when an accident occurs on an active Favor. The new policy also provides assistance for damages to a Runner's vehicle during an active Favor, in excess of coverage provided by a Runner's personal auto insurance.

This new coverage further expands the company's growing resources, tools and support for Runners, which includes:

Access to simple, affordable health, dental, vision, and life insurance via Favor's partnership with Stride, the leading benefits platform for gig and independent workers, including: Personalized health insurance plan recommendations in 10 minutes or less Year-round support to help navigate health plans and understand how to save money on health care Affordable dental and vision insurance plans A free expense-tracking app to help maximize tax deductions and lower caregivers' tax bills

Exclusive year-round discounts on oil changes, routine vehicle maintenance, new tires, electronic device repairs and more via statewide partnerships with Jiffy Lube, Discount Tire and Cell Phone Repair.

Further investment in Favor's Runner Clubhouses, its dedicated community spaces for Runners that provide easy access to in-person support, ample lounge space to relax and engage with fellow Runners, cell phone charging stations and more. Since debuting its first Austin Runner Clubhouse in 2017, Favor has relocated its Austin Clubhouse to a new, larger space to accommodate growth ( August 2019 ), as well as established Runner Clubhouses in Dallas ( May 2018 ) and Houston ( November 2019 ), with a San Antonio location coming soon in 2020.

"This is a huge milestone in strengthening our support for Runners across Texas," said Pho. "We are dedicated to delivering the best possible experience for our Runners, and providing them with a sense of security while delivering with Favor is an essential component of that."

Favor currently operates in over 130 Texas cities and is actively seeking Runners across all of its markets, including Abilene, Austin, Beaumont-Port Arthur, Bryan-College Station, Corpus Christi, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, El Paso, Houston, Killeen-Temple, Kyle-Buda, Laredo, Midland-Odessa, Rio Grande Valley, San Antonio, Victoria, Waco and more. Texans interested in becoming a Runner can visit apply.favordelivery.com .

About Favor

Favor is the easiest way to get anything delivered in under an hour. Whether it's lunch at the office, a household shopping list or those errands you just don't have time for — your personal assistant (we call them Runners) can deliver it in just a few taps. Founded in 2013, in Austin, Texas, Favor has grown to service more than 130 cities across Texas with over 80,000 Runners and has delivered more than 20 million Favors to-date. For more information, visit favordelivery.com and follow Favor on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

