Favor Delivery Announces Team of Order-In Experts Across Texas

Delivery service selects seven Texans across Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio; Chief Tasting Officer reopens statewide call to join growing team of Order-In Experts

AUSTIN, Texas, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Favor Delivery , the Texas-based on-demand food delivery app, today announced its team of Order-In Experts across Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio. Serving as the Chief Tasting Officer's research team, Favor's Order-In Experts will cover a variety of cuisines throughout their city – all from the comfort of their home.

Credit: Jess Attie for Favor

In November 2023, Favor announced the promotion of Chris Flores from Chief Taco Officer to Chief Tasting Officer , continuing his position as the state's beloved taco expert while adding other cuisines to his repertoire – from burgers to barbecue and everything in between. Favor also opened a statewide search to form a team of Order-In Experts to help Flores, a San Antonio native, find the very best dishes and local restaurants across the Lone Star State. Interested Texans were asked to submit a brief form and a 60-second video on why they should be a part of the team. No food critic experience was required – just a passion for adventurous eating and supporting local restaurants.

After carefully evaluating hundreds of submissions, Favor selected seven Texans across the state's largest metro areas:

"With our Order-In Expert team now established across multiple cities, we could not be more excited to explore more cuisines all over Texas," said Chris Flores, Favor's Chief Tasting Officer. "Collaborating with a team throughout the state allows Favor to help more Texans discover the best dishes in their city, while also sharing the stories of the local restaurants behind them and the communities they are a part of."

In an ongoing effort to further expand the team across Texas, the company also announced the reopening of its call for submissions. Interested Texans can visit favordelivery.com/CTO . On top of all review meal expenses covered, Order-In Experts will receive $1,000 per assignment as compensation for ordering in dishes to taste-test and completing a short review and tasting notes form.

Learn more about Favor's new team of Order-In Experts here . The Order-In Experts will work closely with Favor's Chief Tasting Officer to uncover and showcase the cuisines and culture powering each of their cities. Each expert will be tasked with ordering and tasting a variety of cuisines, leveraging their knowledge of their city paired with insights from Favor's recent How Texas Orders In Data Report.

Proving no one knows food like Texans, and no one knows Texas like Favor, the company's How Texas Orders In Data Report provides an inside look into the palates and preferences of Texas residents across the state over the past year:

San Antonio's quintessential mainstay is barbecue.

quintessential mainstay is barbecue. Dallas-Fort Worth doesn't shy away from classic chili dishes, making it the most popular dish in this metroplex.

doesn't shy away from classic chili dishes, making it the most popular dish in this metroplex. Austin holds the number one spot for most-ordered enchiladas.

holds the number one spot for most-ordered enchiladas. Houston takes on its sweet preferences with pecan pie as one of the city's most-ordered treats.

About Favor

Founded in Austin in 2013, Favor currently operates in more than 400 cities across Texas with over 100,000 Runners (drivers), who have delivered more than 80 million Favors to date—which range from restaurant meals and alcohol to groceries and everyday essentials. In 2018, Favor became the first US on-demand delivery company to achieve profitability, which prompted its sale to grocery retailer H-E-B, a trusted and deeply loved staple for Texans since 1905. For more information, visit favordelivery.com and follow Favor on TikTok , X , Facebook , and Instagram .

