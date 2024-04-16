Favor Delivery Launches 'Texpat Rescue Mission' To Prove They Will Go Above and Beyond…and Around, and Sideways…for Texans

Created with Austin-based AOR Preacher , "Texpat Rescue Mission" launches with a docu-style film that follows a Favor delivery driver, or Runner, as he travels 900 miles across state lines through snow and up an iconic mountain peak to delight one deserving Texan. The surprise? A taste of home from The Original Black's Barbecue in Lockhart, Texas. While Favor is proudly unavailable in 49 states, the odyssey proves that Texas hospitality knows no bounds, and that Favor will go to any length to deliver for Texans.

View the films here and here .

"Texpat Rescue Mission" also marks the kickoff of Favor's new socially-driven program asking people to "Nominate a Texan" deserving of a special delivery. Favor is searching for a few current and former Texas residents to surprise with a special delivery that could range from a "Texpat Rescue Mission"-style food deliveries to smaller local acts of kindness like flowers, lunch or coffee on the job. Nominees can be in or out of state (i.e., a Texpat) as long as they demonstrate standout qualities and a worthy contribution to their community. Nominations can be submitted at favordelivery.com/nominate .

"As a homegrown brand, we know that Texas is more than just a state—it is a deeply rooted community and culture that you are always a part of, no matter where you go," said Chris Rogge, Favor's Senior Director of Brand and Creative. "At Favor, our Runners go above and beyond each and every day for our customers, and this mission is a testament to the lengths we are willing to go to for Texans. This is just the beginning of our efforts of finding deserving community members and bringing a bit of Texas hospitality to life beyond our Texpat Rescue Mission."

Featured Texpat: Randy Stavinoha

The lucky Texan in Favor's "Texpat Rescue Mission" launch is Randy Stavinoha of Green Mountain Falls, Colorado, a mountain railway worker originally from Schulenburg, Texas. Randy wakes up every morning and clears ice off the famous Cog Railway that climbs Pikes Peak (and which the delivery man rides to his final destination). A veteran, family man and fast-talker with a charming drawl, one of the things Stavinoha misses most about his home state is the barbecue. This marks the longest distance delivery Favor has ever completed.

Featured Runner: Stacey Sheffield

Just like Favor, many of its Runners are born and raised right here in Texas, and instinctively help us bring Texas hospitality to all we do.

This pride and care is easy to see with Stacey, who himself grew up and lives in Fort Worth, Texas. On top of being up to this wild mission for a fellow Texan, Stacey brings the type of genuine warmth, understanding and friendliness on which Favor was founded.

Featured Restaurant: The Original Black's Barbecue

With the goal of bringing Randy something that would transport him back to Texas, there's no food quite like Texas barbecue to get that job done. The care, craft and passion that goes into it is so distinct, it hasn't been replicated anywhere else.

The team sought out an icon: The Original Black's Barbecue based in Lockhart, Texas, the Barbecue Capital of Texas. Since 1932, five generations of the Black family have been serving up some of the most sought-out smoked brisket, beef ribs, sausage and chicken in the world. The current Pitmaster, Kent Black, helped Favor pull together the order, alongside his 92 year-old mother, Norma Jean Black, the 2nd Generation Pitmaster, who created the family sauce.

"I have to hand it to our partners at Favor," said PREACHER Creative Director, Justin Ralph. "When Jacob Neuenswander and Alec Milton, the team here at PREACHER, presented the idea to 'rescue' a homesick Texan with a giant beef rib, we all loved it. But because we were executing a real mission, there was time pressure and a ton of uncertainty involved. During the pick-up at Black's Barbecue, the biggest snowstorm of the season hit Pikes Peak. Our flights—and the giant beef rib—just barely snuck in. At one point, the train was completely shut down and Randy was stuck in his house. But our friends at Favor trusted our team to make it happen. And somehow, we did."

About Favor

Founded in Austin in 2013, Favor currently operates in more than 400 cities across Texas with over 100,000 Runners (drivers), who have delivered more than 80 million Favors to date—which range from restaurant meals and alcohol to groceries and everyday essentials. In 2018, Favor became the first US on-demand delivery company to achieve profitability, which prompted its sale to grocery retailer H-E-B, a trusted and deeply loved staple for Texans since 1905. For more information, visit favordelivery.com and follow Favor on Facebook , Instagram , Linkedin , TikTok and X .

About Preacher

Preacher is a full-service creative agency based in Austin, Texas. We're spreading the good word for brands we believe in like Foot Locker, Shake Shack, High Noon, StreetEasy, Favor, ESPN and Sport Clips. For more information visit http://preacher.co .

SOURCE Favor