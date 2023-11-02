Favor Delivery Promotes Chief Taco Officer to Chief Tasting Officer; Opens Texas-Wide Search for Team of Order-In Experts

On-demand restaurant delivery app seeks Texans who love free food, adventurous eating and ordering in

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One year after announcing Favor Delivery 's hiring of its first-ever Chief Taco Officer, Chris Flores, the Texas-based on-demand food delivery app now announces his promotion to the position of Chief Tasting Officer.

In an effort to showcase locally owned and operated taquerias and the communities they serve across Texas, Favor conducted a statewide search for its first Chief Taco Officer in April 2022. The role offered one Texan the opportunity to travel the Lone Star State over the summer in search of the very best tacos – Texas' most-Favored food, according to the company's recently released How Texas Orders In Data Report .

In July 2022, Flores was selected out of hundreds of applicants for the coveted position, and quickly embarked on a road trip across Texas, visiting over 100 taco spots and sharing his journey on social media . In addition to his taco road trip, Flores has revisited travel stops, like Corpus Christi , to give out free tacos to the community, and recently received a certificate from the San Antonio mayor in recognition of creating the first-ever breakfast puffy taco and donating 50,000 meals to the San Antonio Food Bank in collaboration with the Alamo City's beloved local restaurant, Teka Molino .

Recognizing the importance of celebrating Texas' variety of tacos and the local restaurants behind them, the company extended the role well beyond its initial two-month gig – and Flores, a San Antonio native, has continued serving as Favor's Chief Taco Officer ever since. Now in his expanded role, he will continue to be the state's beloved taco expert while adding other cuisines to his repertoire – from burgers to barbecue and everything in between.

"It has been an honor being Favor's Chief Taco Officer, and I cannot wait to begin my new position as Favor's Chief Tasting Officer," said Chris Flores, Favor's Chief Tasting Officer. "This expanded role will allow me to continue sharing my love of tacos and their significance in Texas culture, while discovering and sharing even more foods and restaurants that deserve to be spotlighted across our great state."

The company is also seeking Texans to form a team of Order-In Experts who will help find the very best dishes in their city – all from the comfort of their home. Serving as the Chief Tasting Officer's research team, Favor's Order-In Experts will be assigned popular cuisines based on insights from Favor's recent How Texas Orders In data report. On top of all review meal expenses covered, Order-In Experts will receive $1,000 per assignment as compensation for ordering in 10+ dishes to taste-test and completing a short review and tasting notes form.

Texans, especially in the Austin, Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, Corpus Christi, Waco-Killeen-Temple, Lubbock, Rio Grande Valley, Midland-Odessa and Bryan-College Station metro areas, who are interested in becoming one of Favor's Order-In Experts can visit favordelivery.com/CTO to learn more and submit a short form and a video on why they should be an official Order-In Expert for consideration by December 1, 2023 – No previous food critic experience required!

"We could not be more excited to elevate Chris' role to Favor's Chief Tasting Officer," said Keith Duncan, Favor Delivery CEO. "Our recent How Texas Orders In data report showed us just how many incredible cuisines and dishes there are across our state, and we look forward to finding our team of Order-In Experts to work with our Chief Tasting Officer to uncover and showcase all Texas' favorite cuisines, as well as help Texans discover new restaurants and dishes to order in."

In celebration of Flores' promotion and 10 years of Favor delivering Texas favorites for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the on-demand delivery service is also offering Texans $10 off delivery fees with the code: FAVORCTO1 now through Nov. 16, 2023.

Favor's first-ever How Texas Orders In Report provides an inside look into the palates and preferences of Texas residents across the state over the past year – highlights include:

San Antonio's quintessential mainstay is barbecue.

quintessential mainstay is barbecue. Dallas-Fort Worth doesn't shy away from classic chili dishes, making it the most popular dish in this metroplex.

doesn't shy away from classic chili dishes, making it the most popular dish in this metroplex. Austin surprisingly holds the number one spot for most ordered enchiladas.

surprisingly holds the number one spot for most ordered enchiladas. Houston takes on its sweet preferences with pecan pie as one of the city's most ordered treats.

takes on its sweet preferences with pecan pie as one of the city's most ordered treats. Rio Grande Valley is all about the tamales no matter the season or time of year.

