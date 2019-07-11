Favor Expands Leadership Team With Two Executive Hires

Prior to Favor, Romney was the co-founder and CTO of on-demand delivery startup Shutl, where he built and led the product and engineering teams from inception to a successful exit. Shutl was acquired by eBay in 2013, and Romney then held several leadership positions at eBay, most recently leading the global shipping engineering team. Prior to Shutl/eBay Romney held positions at Provenir and The Home Depot where he helped build and architect large scale, mission critical, distributed applications.

Lindsey Ducroz, vice president of people operations

Ducroz joins Favor in the newly created position of vice president of people operations to lead and expand the people operations and HR functions that support Favor's rapidly growing team throughout Texas. Bringing 15 years of experience across all aspects of culture-building HR -- including performance management, learning and career development, talent acquisition, diversity and inclusion and compensation and benefits -- Ducroz will lead Favor's existing people operations and HR teams in the continuation and development of industry-leading people and culture practices.

Ducroz most recently led HR for the US region of global design firm, frog, where she established the company's talent experience culture, emphasizing manager and leadership excellence, compensation transparency, employee value proposition and strategy, innovative performance management and consistent, scaleable HR practices. Prior to frog, she served in HR & Talent Leadership capacities for Austin's creative community, specifically in advertising and PR organizations.

"Lindsey's people operations leadership and Steve's extensive technology experience strengthen the diverse expertise of our executive team," said Steven Pho, Favor president. "We've built a strong foundation as a people-first organization dedicated to delivering the best possible service to Texans, and Lindsey and Steve will play a critical role in further supporting and scaling our team and our products."

Favor recently opened its new 81,000-square-foot headquarters in East Austin to support its rapidly growing team, and is actively hiring across all areas of expertise, including engineering, product, finance, legal, sales and more. Career opportunities can be found on Favor's website .

Favor is the easiest way to get anything delivered in under an hour. Whether it's lunch at the office, a household shopping list or those errands you just don't have time for — your personal assistant (we call them Runners) can deliver it in just a few taps. Founded in 2013, in Austin, Texas, Favor has grown to service more than 130 cities across Texas with over 75,000 Runners and has delivered more than 15 million Favors to-date. For more information, visit favordelivery.com and follow Favor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

