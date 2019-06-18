Favor Promotes Steven Pho To President And Expands C-Suite

AUSTIN, Texas, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Favor today announced the promotion of Steven Pho to president from chief financial officer and chief operating officer. During his time as CFO and COO, Pho managed Favor's market operations, customer and runner support, finance, legal, and people operations departments. As president, Pho will be responsible for leading all day-to-day business operations, as well as implementing and executing the company's strategy. Pho will continue to report to Jag Bath, who will remain as Favor's CEO and chairman. Since joining Favor in 2015, Pho has been an integral leader throughout Favor's most significant milestones, including the company's largest funding round of $22 million in venture capital, becoming the first U.S. on-demand delivery company to achieve profitability at scale, as well as becoming the first company to ever be acquired by leading Texas retailer, H-E-B.

The company also announced the expansion of its c-suite team with the promotion of Keith Duncan, to chief revenue officer from senior vice president of sales and business development, and Owen Samuels, to chief technology officer from vice president of engineering. These appointments come on the heels of a highly successful year for the Texas-based on-demand delivery company that was named Austin's fastest growing company in 2018 by Inc. magazine.

Since joining Favor in 2015, Duncan built and scaled Favor's sales and account management teams across over 130 Texas cities, helping generate hundreds of millions of dollars in gross product sales for Texas businesses. In his newly created position as chief revenue officer, Duncan will be responsible for revenue optimization across all of the company's platforms and products, as well as the growth of major business partnerships. With over two decades of experience in driving revenue generation and optimization, Duncan has established himself as an accomplished sales and business development leader across a variety of industries.

Samuels joined Favor in 2015 to build and oversee Favor's engineering team, spanning web, data, mobile and infrastructure. In his elevated role as Favor's first chief technology officer, Samuels will be responsible for setting the company's technical direction in support of Favor's product development initiatives. A near 20-year veteran of the technology and business world, his background, from working with early-stage startups to building extensive technology systems for large-scale businesses, has been instrumental in scaling Favor's technology and products.

"I have the highest regard for these three dedicated leaders who continue to be a driving force behind Favor's rapid growth from an early-stage startup to joining forces with H-E-B and beyond," said Bath. "Elevating these executives to such critical roles reflects their deeply valuable contributions to the business and our people. As we further invest in product innovation and scaling throughout Texas, their expanded leadership strongly positions us for continued success."

About Favor

Favor is the easiest way to get anything delivered in under an hour. Whether it's lunch at the office, a household shopping list or those errands you just don't have time for — your personal assistant (we call them Runners) can deliver it in just a few taps. Founded in 2013, in Austin, Texas, Favor has grown to service more than 130 cities across Texas with over 50,000 Runners and has delivered more than 15 million Favors to-date. For more information, visit favordelivery.com and follow Favor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

