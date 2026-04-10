Favorable Court Decision for Township of Montclair and BDP Holdings As Redevelopment and PILOT Agreements Approved for Lackawanna Plaza Redevelopment

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. is pleased to announce a favorable decision in the matter involving One Greenwood vs. the Township of Montclair, following a ruling issued by the Superior Court of New Jersey, Law Division, Essex County, on March 30, 2026, as well as the approvals of a redevelopment agreement and 30-year PILOT for a transformative redevelopment of the Lackawanna Plaza in Montclair. Our client, BDP Holdings, purchased the property in 2021, at which time the Township had been considering a redevelopment plan after years of planning for redevelopment at the site. The Township adopted a redevelopment plan in 2024, which was then challenged in court by a Montclair property owner, alleging that the redevelopment plan was unlawful, not supported by the evidence and findings, procedurally defective and unreasonable.

The court dismissed the plaintiff's claims and entered judgment in favor of the Township of Montclair and BDP Holdings, affirming the validity of the redevelopment plan. The decision clears a potentially substantial impediment to the redevelopment of the site and is a significant outcome for BDP and the Township.

Meanwhile, after a long period of negotiation, the Township approved a 30-year PILOT agreement for the project at the end of this March and executed a redevelopment agreement for the project with BDP last week.

Wilentz Shareholders Anne S. Babineau and Laurie E. Meyers represented BDP in the negotiations of the agreements with the Township and Wilentz Shareholder Robert Beckelman represented BDP in the litigation, with the assistance of Wilentz Associate Anna Monforth.

Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. is one of the largest and most enduring law firms in New Jersey, offering legal services to corporate, individual and governmental clients across a broad range of practice areas. Wilentz lawyers have practiced at the forefront of landmark cases, regulatory matters and high-profile transactions since its founding by David T. Wilentz in 1919. The firm is based in Woodbridge, New Jersey, with offices in Perth Amboy, Red Bank, New York City, and Philadelphia. For more information, visit www.wilentz.com.

Results achieved in prior matters are not meant to be a guarantee of success as the facts and legal circumstances vary from matter to matter.

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SOURCE Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A.