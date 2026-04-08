Wilentz Announces Anne Babineau as Senior Counsel, Special Projects

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. is pleased to announce that Anne Babineau has become "Senior Counsel, Special Projects," a carefully defined part-time role that brings her expertise to a select group of clients and projects where the impact will be the greatest. In this new capacity, for new matters, Anne's involvement is reserved for the moments and projects where her rare combination of skills — bridging public and private sectors, unlocking creative financial structures, and navigating complex redevelopment dynamics — can make a decisive difference.

Anne has earned her reputation as an accomplished and influential practitioner who spots trends in redevelopment and suggests creative options — transforming problem properties into productive communities and business across the state's most complex and celebrated projects, while shaping the future of the field itself. Those who have worked with her already know the uncommon value she brings: a rare command of the regulatory, financial, political, and community dynamics that determine whether a project succeeds or fails.

We are excited about how this change reinforces the one-firm convenience Wilentz delivers to real estate developers across New Jersey. Our over 20-attorney Real Estate/Redevelopment interdisciplinary practice, which has been recognized by Chambers as a Band 1 Team, brings deep experience across land use, environmental law, public finance, banking, real property, redevelopment and related litigation. Anne will continue to be a part of that Team, doing what she is known for, providing her experience and network, but also tracking emerging legal and business trends, legislation, public policy shifts, and the new programs that shape where redevelopment is headed. That perspective has always informed how we advise clients, and it will continue to do so across every redevelopment project we undertake on your behalf.

As always, our team is ready to help you move New Jersey forward.

Angelo J. Cifaldi, R.Ph., Esq.

President & Managing Partner, Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A.

Disclaimer: For Chambers USA methodology, see https://chambers.com/about-us/methodology.

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SOURCE Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A.