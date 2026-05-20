Through the America's Most Artistic Kid Competition, Colossal Raises $1.6 Million While Celebrating the Next Gen of Creative Visionaries

PHOENIX, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Somewhere between a paintbrush, a camera, and 260 feet of mural space, America found its most artistic kid.

America's Most Artistic Kid: Pearse

Colossal, the leading nationally recognized professional fundraiser for purpose-driven online competitions, is proud to announce that Pearse has officially been named this year's America's Most Artistic Kid, earning a national title that celebrates imagination, originality, and artistic expression. As this year's champion, Pearse will appear on an upcoming public television episode of The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins, take home a $20,000 grand prize, and display her artwork in the Minnetrista Museum & Gardens' Bob Ross Experience exhibit.

Hosted by Colossal in partnership with DTCare, Bob Ross Inc, and Blood Cancer United®, the leading organization for everyone affected by blood cancer, the competition united thousands of young artists across the country while raising an incredible $1,665,882 to support people impacted by blood cancer.

These funds will help advance the mission of Blood Cancer United (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) to cure blood cancers and improve the quality of life for patients and their families. From funding lifesaving research to supporting pediatric care programs in hospitals across the country, Blood Cancer United works to ensure that every child and family facing a diagnosis has access to both treatment and critical emotional support.

America's Most Artistic Kid is a fundraising campaign for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which grants funds raised through the competition to Blood Cancer United.

Creativity as a Critical Part of Healing

For children facing cancer, creativity can be more than self-expression, it can be a powerful part of the healing process. Through art therapy programs and hospital-based creative outlets, young patients can process their experiences, connect with others, and find moments of normalcy during treatment.

"Art is such an important outlet for these kids," said Dr. Andy Kolb, CEO of Blood Cancer United. "It gives them a way to express how they're feeling, to interact with their environment differently… it becomes a meaningful part of healing."

Hosted by David Arquette

Actor, visual artist, and longtime Bob Ross fan David Arquette served as host of this year's competition. A Certified Ross Instructor®, Arquette blends his street-art roots with painted landscapes. He inspired competitors throughout the competition by leading exclusive virtual workshops and encouraging young artists to embrace creativity fearlessly.

In Partnership With Minnetrista Museum & Gardens

Located in Muncie, Indiana, Minnetrista Museum & Gardens is home to the Bob Ross Experience, an immersive exhibition showcasing Bob Ross' life and work in his actual filming studio, a 1980s-style living room, an art gallery, painting workshop, original artworks, and personal artifacts celebrating the beloved artist's legacy.

Pearse: America's Most Artistic Kid

Pearse stood out to supporters not only for her bold artistic style, but for the way she turns creativity into community. Known for vibrant, energetic work bursting with color and movement, she explores art through painting, crocheting, ceramics, and even welding. Most recently, she designed a 260-foot mural for her local YMCA, rallying her community to donate supplies and help bring the project to life.

Watch for Pearse on an upcoming episode of The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins, bringing a new generation of artistic inspiration to audiences nationwide.

Artist's Pick: Cadence

Strikingly realistic and expressive, Cadence's oil paintings reflect both discipline and heart. Creating art since the age of two, the self-taught artist draws inspiration from her late uncle and says she feels his guidance in every layer of paint. This fall, she'll begin art school while also writing and illustrating three children's books.

To learn more, visit America's Most Artistic Kid and Blood Cancer United's websites.

About Colossal

Colossal is a professional fundraiser redefining modern philanthropy through purpose-driven online competitions that raise money for charity. With a mission to inspire people to advocate for themselves and those in need, Colossal empowers individuals to pursue their passions, rally their communities, and compete for once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, all while driving meaningful charitable impact where giving wins. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Since 2022, Colossal has raised over $221 million to support charity. Annual competitions include Baby of the Year, America's Favorite Pet, America's Favorite Teacher, Youth Athlete of the Year, and more. Learn more at colossal.org.

About Blood Cancer United®

Blood Cancer United® (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) is the largest global nonprofit focused on blood cancer patient support, research, and advocacy. Since their founding in 1949, the organization has consistently evolved to better serve people affected by all 100-plus types of blood cancer. Blood Cancer United funds innovative research, offers free resources and personalized support, and advocates at state and national levels for more accessible and affordable healthcare for all patients. To learn more, visit www.BloodCancerUnited.org.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Colossal