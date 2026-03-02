Faye Acquires CRM Science, Award Winning Salesforce Partner

Acquisition expands Faye's Salesforce capabilities and Agentforce AI solutions for mid-market and enterprise clients

CALABASAS, Calif., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Faye, a global leader in software strategy, deployment, integration, and ongoing management for mid-market and enterprise organizations, today announced its acquisition of CRM Science, a leading Salesforce and Agentforce partner and five-time winner of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award. The acquisition significantly strengthens Faye's Salesforce practice and AI automation capabilities, bringing specialized expertise that will benefit clients navigating increasingly complex, multi-platform software environments.

All CRM Science clients and team members will join Faye, gaining access to Faye's comprehensive suite of software optimization services, global support infrastructure, and expertise across multiple enterprise platforms including SugarCRM, Zendesk, Intercom, HubSpot, and more.

This marks Faye's 12th strategic acquisition in 10 years, reflecting the company's value of Commitment to Growth and focus on building the most comprehensive suite of sales, service, and marketing solutions in the industry.

"We're incredibly excited to bring the Faye and CRM Science teams together," said David Faye, CEO of Faye. "Not only does this expand our capabilities and expertise with Salesforce, but it also grows our ability to deliver AI and automation solutions to the mid-market. I'm especially thrilled as well, because the Faye and CRM Science teams are also perfect match in terms of values and our focus on taking care of our clients."

"Joining Faye was the clear next step for our team and our clients," said Ami Assayag, CEO of CRM Science. "Faye's platform gives us the resources to tackle bigger challenges and deliver more comprehensive solutions. For our clients, this means they're getting the best of both worlds with the personalized attention they're used to, backed by Faye's global presence and innovative approach to software optimization."

The combined organization creates unique advantages for clients navigating complex, multi-platform environments where Salesforce needs to integrate seamlessly with other business-critical systems. Faye's proven track record in cross-platform integration—connecting CRM, CX, marketing automation, and ERP systems—combined with CRM Science's deep Salesforce specialization positions clients to extract maximum value from their entire software ecosystem.

CRM Science's expertise in Agentforce implementation and AI-driven automation strengthens Faye's ability to help mid-market and enterprise companies harness AI at scale. This is a capability that's increasingly essential as businesses look to drive 10x productivity improvements from their technology investments.

Faye is a global leader in software strategy, deployment, integrations, and ongoing management for mid-market to enterprise organizations. A ten-time Inc. 5000 award winner, Faye is a trusted advisor in CRM, CX, and AI, recognized by customers and partners alike for its expertise.

Faye goes beyond solving technology challenges, focusing on unlocking the full potential of software to drive long-term success. Through an innovative, all-inclusive, and cost-effective approach, the company helps organizations select, deploy, integrate, and optimize sales, service, and marketing solutions that not only meet business needs but also fuel growth. Backed by proven expertise, elite partnerships, and a suite of proprietary products, Faye delivers seamless, scalable, and results-driven solutions. Its award-winning model ensures adaptability and excellence, providing support whenever, wherever, and however organizations require. Simply put, Faye makes the world's best software even better.

