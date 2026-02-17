Faye Named Intercom's Services Partner of the Year at 2026 Sales Kickoff

Global AI and CX leader honored for driving innovation and exceptional value across the Intercom ecosystem during a year of hyper-growth.

CALABASAS, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Faye, a global leader in AI, software strategy, deployment, and integrations, is proud to announce it has been named the Services Partner of the Year by Intercom at their 2026 Sales Kickoff (SKO). This prestigious recognition highlights Faye's exceptional ability to deliver high-impact Customer Experience & AI solutions and its commitment to driving innovation within the Intercom ecosystem. Faye has solidified its position as the premier partner for organizations looking to modernize their support and engagement strategies.

2026 Services Partner of the Year

The award, presented on stage in front of Intercom's entire global organization, serves as a testament to Faye's relentless work in pushing the boundaries of what is possible in AI and CX. By leveraging Intercom's cutting-edge platform Fin, Faye helps businesses move beyond traditional support models into the future of automated, AI-driven customer interactions.

A Partnership Built for the Future of CX and AI

"Being recognized as the Intercom Services Partner of the Year is a massive milestone for us," said David Faye, CEO of Faye. "Intercom is moving at lightspeed, and Faye being locked in as their premier partner during this next phase of growth is incredibly exciting. This award proves that we're delivering value to our clients and setting the standard for how businesses use AI to drive measurable results."

Faye's expertise is particularly critical as Intercom continues to launch innovative products, including their highly anticipated Sales Agent, which promises to revolutionize how companies engage with prospects.

Driving Value in a Hyper-Growth Era

Faye's approach goes beyond simple implementation. The company specializes in:

Strategic Deployment: Tailoring Intercom's AI suite to fit the unique workflows and client needs of mid-market and enterprise organizations.

Tailoring Intercom's AI suite to fit the unique workflows and client needs of mid-market and enterprise organizations. Advanced Integrations: Connecting Intercom and Fin AI seamlessly with CRM and ERP systems to create a unified view of the customer.

Connecting Intercom and Fin AI seamlessly with CRM and ERP systems to create a unified view of the customer. AI Optimization & Conversation Design: Helping clients harness Intercom's latest AI tools to improve efficiency, automation rate and customer satisfaction.

With Intercom's rapid expansion and product evolution, Faye remains dedicated to ensuring that every client can turn these powerful tools into strategic assets that fuel long-term success.

About Faye

Faye is a global leader in software strategy, deployment, integrations, and ongoing management for mid-market to enterprise organizations. A ten-time Inc. 5000 award winner, Faye is a trusted advisor in CRM, CX, and AI, recognized by customers and partners alike for its expertise.

Faye goes beyond solving technology challenges, focusing on unlocking the full potential of software to drive long-term success. Through an innovative, all-inclusive, and cost-effective approach, the company helps organizations select, deploy, integrate, and optimize sales, service, and marketing solutions that not only meet business needs but also fuel growth. Backed by proven expertise, elite partnerships, and a suite of proprietary products, Faye delivers seamless, scalable, and results-driven solutions. Its award-winning model ensures adaptability and excellence, providing support whenever, wherever, and however organizations require. Simply put, Faye makes the world's best software even better.

About Intercom

Intercom is the industry leading AI customer service company behind Fin, the highest performing AI agent for customer service. Fin delivers higher quality answers and resolves more complex queries than any other AI agent, works with any helpdesk, and outperforms every competitor. Customer service teams from more than nearly 30,000 global organizations use Intercom and Fin to send over 500 million messages and enable interactions with over 200 million people each month. The company was founded in 2011 and is backed by leading venture capitalists, including Bessemer Venture Partners, Kleiner Perkins and Social Capital.

SOURCE Faye