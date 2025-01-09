FBFK Expands California Footprint with the Addition of the Resnick Team

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FBFK Law is proud to announce the expansion of its Orange County presence with the addition of five distinguished attorneys, three of whom are former partners of Vogt, Resnick & Sherak, including Barry Resnick, Jeff Resnick and Adam Greely, as well as Jerome Busch and Richard Blumenthal who are Of Counsel.

This strategic expansion includes FBFK's move to a 23,000-square-foot office space designed to foster collaboration, innovation and client-centered solutions.

FBFK Law's new Irvine office

"This is a milestone moment for FBFK Law," said Kyle Ferguson, CEO & Founder. "Welcoming the highly regarded Resnick team to our team deepens our expertise and enhances the capabilities we offer our clients. Combined with our new state-of-the-art office, this move underscores our ongoing commitment to growth, innovation and exceptional client service."

The Resnick team brings nearly 200 years of combined experience, significantly strengthening FBFK's key practice areas, including Business and Corporate Law, Intellectual Property, Mergers & Acquisitions, Estate Planning, Tax Planning and Controversy, Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Litigation.

Barry Resnick, Shareholder, shared his excitement about joining FBFK: "We are thrilled to join forces with FBFK Law, a firm that shares our entrepreneurial spirit, values and client-first culture. After decades of exceptional service at Vogt, Resnick & Sherak, this collaboration amplifies our reach and offers even broader capabilities. With FBFK's impressive new office in Orange County and established presence across Texas, this is a natural and exciting evolution for our team and clients."

The Resnick team's strong presence in LEInternational, a global network of independent law firms, enhances FBFK's ability to support clients with cross-border needs. This expansion further establishes FBFK as a leading full-service law firm, committed to fostering collaboration, innovation and excellence in serving its clients and attorneys.

About FBFK

With more than 20 years of legal expertise and success across Texas and the U.S., Dallas-based FBFK is an entrepreneurial-minded, full-service business law firm with offices in Plano, Houston and Austin, Texas, as well as in Orange County, Calif. Driven by a commitment to creating lasting client relationships grounded in high-quality representation and client service, FBFK represents clients nationwide in 40 practice areas related to business structures and transactions, intellectual property protection and dispute resolution. www.fbfk.law.

Media Contact:

Doreen Clark

[email protected] | 269-271-9193

SOURCE FBFK Law