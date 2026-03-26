FBRT Investor Alert: FRANKLIN BSP REALTY TRUST, INC. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Overstated Earnings Projections Supporting Dividend Coverage: SueWallSt

Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional investors holding positions in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FBRT) during the period November 5, 2024 through February 11, 2026 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

Shares of FBRT declined $1.44 per share, or over 14%, on February 12, 2026, after the Company disclosed a 44% cut to its quarterly dividend and declining earnings. The Court has set April 27, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Pension funds, endowments, mutual funds, and other fiduciaries that held FBRT common stock during the Class Period should assess whether participation as lead plaintiff serves their beneficiaries' interests. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act favors institutional investors with substantial losses for lead plaintiff appointment, providing direct oversight of litigation strategy and settlement terms.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Fiduciaries holding FBRT shares have an obligation to evaluate available legal remedies on behalf of beneficiaries who suffered losses during the Class Period

The PSLRA's lead plaintiff provision was designed to encourage institutional participation and ensure the class is represented by sophisticated investors with meaningful financial stakes

Lead plaintiffs select and direct counsel, approve settlement terms, and oversee litigation on behalf of the entire class at no out-of-pocket cost

Institutional investors that do not seek lead plaintiff status remain absent class members and retain the right to participate in any recovery without active involvement

Portfolio managers should consider whether FBRT's repeated assurances about dividend sustainability influenced position sizing or holding decisions during the Class Period

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The securities action contends that FBRT's senior leadership made repeated public assurances about the sustainability of its $0.355 quarterly dividend across multiple earnings calls, even as distributable earnings consistently fell short of coverage. The Company's quarterly dividend was ultimately slashed to $0.20 per share beginning Q1 2026. For institutional holders relying on REIT dividend yields as a core allocation rationale, the gap between stated dividend confidence and actual earnings power may have materially affected portfolio income projections and valuation models.

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation ensures rigorous oversight of litigation and can meaningfully improve outcomes for all class members who relied on FBRT's repeated dividend assurances." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com