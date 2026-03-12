FBRT Lawsuit Alleges Allegedly Concealed Material Risks - FRANKLIN BSP REALTY TRUST, INC. Investors Face Losses Following Allegedly Concealed Material Risks: SueWallSt

Disclosure Under Scrutiny: Were Risk Warnings Adequate at Franklin BSP Realty Trust?

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt examines the adequacy of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc.'s (NYSE: FBRT) risk disclosures during the period November 5, 2024 through February 11, 2026. Shareholders who lost money on FBRT may find out if you are eligible to pursue a recovery claim or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

FBRT shares fell $1.44, or 14.18%, to close at $8.71 on February 12, 2026, after the Company slashed its quarterly dividend from $0.355 to $0.20 per share. The lead plaintiff deadline is April 27, 2026.

What the Company Disclosed

Throughout the Class Period, FBRT's earnings calls contained forward-looking statements about dividend sustainability. Management repeatedly stated the $0.355 quarterly payout "accurately reflects our portfolio's long-term stabilized earnings potential." SEC filings contained standard risk factor language acknowledging that distributions could exceed earnings. Yet on every quarterly call from Q3 2024 through Q3 2025, executives affirmed confidence in the dividend level and laid out specific dollar-per-share roadmaps to reach coverage.

What the Complaint Challenges as Missing

The securities action contends that boilerplate risk factors were inadequate given what management allegedly knew. Specifically, the complaint charges that while generic language warned distributions "may" exceed taxable income, executives simultaneously made affirmative representations that contradicted those warnings:

Management described the earnings shortfall as "entirely an REO conversation" while REO liquidations were allegedly taking far longer than planned





taking far longer than planned The Company outlined three specific drivers totaling $0.20 to $0.26 per share in incremental quarterly earnings, yet distributable earnings remained at $0.27 against a $0.355 dividend for multiple quarters





Executives stated they "could not be more confident in the earnings power of the platform" while GAAP EPS declined from $0.29 to $0.13 quarter over quarter (Q4 2024 vs. Q4 2025)





The Board maintained the $0.355 dividend for at least five consecutive quarters despite never achieving coverage

Why Generic Warnings May Not Protect

Under federal securities law, a company cannot insulate itself from liability by burying generic risk factors in filings while its officers make specific, affirmative statements on earnings calls that paint a materially different picture. The complaint alleges that FBRT's disclosures created a misleading total mix of information: cautious boilerplate in one document, aggressive confidence on the conference call.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. When officers make repeated affirmative statements about dividend sustainability while distributable earnings consistently fall short, the adequacy of the company's disclosures comes into serious question." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

