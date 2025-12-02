FBS Wins 'Worldwide Leading Broker 2025' at the TrustFinance Performance Awards

SINGAPORE, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustFinance is proud to recognize FBS as the winner of the Worldwide Leading Broker 2025 award at the TrustFinance Performance Awards 2025 . This honor celebrates FBS's continued excellence, global impact, and commitment to providing traders with reliable, accessible, and transparent trading solutions.

Empowering Traders Around the World

With more than 16 years of experience in the financial markets, FBS has become one of the most respected global brokerage brands. Operating under licenses from the FSC (Belize), CySEC (Cyprus), and ASIC (Australia), the company serves over 27 million traders and 700,000 partners worldwide.

The Worldwide Leading Broker 2025 award recognizes FBS's dedication to making trading accessible and rewarding for everyone. Through continuous innovation, FBS has built a strong reputation for reliability, user support, and educational empowerment within the global trading community.

'This recognition belongs to our clients and partners. Their trust inspires us to keep innovating and making trading more accessible, transparent, and rewarding', said Alisa Knyazeva, FBS Team.

Innovation That Builds Trust

Over the past year, FBS has enhanced its trading app, expanded its suite of analytical tools, and strengthened partnerships across key regions, including Southeast Asia, MENA, and Latin America. These initiatives were designed to empower traders with smarter, more seamless trading experiences.

FBS's consistent focus on transparency, advanced technology, and user education continues to position the company as a trusted leader in the forex industry.

"FBS represents what leadership in modern finance looks like — a balance between innovation, reliability, and global trust," said Peter Bu, CEO of TrustFinance. "Their focus on supporting traders and partners around the world reflects the core values we aim to highlight through the TrustFinance Awards."

About FBS

FBS is a global brand that unites several independent brokerage companies under multiple top-tier licenses, including the FSC (Belize), CySEC (Cyprus), and ASIC (Australia). The company offers a complete trading ecosystem through its FBS App, trading platforms, and educational resources. With over 100 international awards, FBS continues to develop as one of the most trusted names in the market, empowering traders worldwide through innovation and transparency.

More information on FBS's latest awards and achievements can be found at https://fbs.com/news?page=1&tab=awards .

About the TrustFinance Performance Awards 2025

The TrustFinance Performance Awards celebrate excellence and innovation across the financial sector. Each year, the program recognizes companies and institutions that demonstrate outstanding achievements in transparency, reliability, and positive industry impact. Winners are selected based on verified performance data, client satisfaction, and contributions to building trust in global finance.

