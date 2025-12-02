Followme Wins "Top Choice for Social Traders" at the TrustFinance Performance Awards 2025

SINGAPORE, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustFinance is proud to announce Followme as the winner of the Top Choice for Social Traders award at the TrustFinance Performance Awards 2025 . This recognition celebrates Followme's remarkable commitment to building a transparent, connected, and empowered global trading community.

Empowering Traders Through Connection and Transparency

Since its founding in 2015, Followme has redefined what it means to be a trading community. The platform allows traders from all over the world to connect, share strategies, and replicate proven trading methods, creating a transparent and supportive ecosystem. With millions of active users across more than 170 countries, Followme continues to lead the evolution of the trading community by combining advanced technology with genuine community engagement.

The Top Choice for Social Traders award recognizes Followme's ongoing dedication to transparency and innovation in financial technology. Through features such as enhanced copy trading tools, real-time performance tracking, and community-driven discussions, Followme empowers traders to learn, grow, and succeed together.

"Being named the Top Choice for Social Traders by TrustFinance is more than an achievement — it's a testament to the strength of our community and our shared vision of making trading more open, social, and empowering," said Mark Wu, COO of Followme. "Followme will continue to innovate to ensure every trader's voice is heard and valued."

A Year of Recognition and Growth

In 2025, Followme also received several international honors, including Best Social Trading Platform APAC 2025 (International Business Magazine Awards), Excellence in Trading Community Experience Vietnam 2025 (Global Excellence Chronicle Magazine Awards), and Most Trusted Social Trading Network in Thailand 2025 (Global Business & Finance Magazine Awards). These achievements reflect Followme's consistent focus on community, innovation, and trust.

"Followme represents the spirit of the trading community — a blend of transparency, collaboration, and global participation," said Peter Bu, CEO of TrustFinance. "Their success is proof that financial technology can bring people together and create real value through shared knowledge."

About Followme

Followme is a leading global trading community platform that connects traders through knowledge sharing, verified performance insights, and transparent trading data. The platform supports multiple languages, including English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Thai, Indonesian, Malay, Korean, and Japanese, making it accessible to traders around the world.

Followme offers advanced tools such as copy trading, performance analytics, and social networking features that encourage real-time learning and collaboration between traders and brokers.

About the TrustFinance Performance Awards 2025

The TrustFinance Performance Awards celebrate financial institutions and innovators that demonstrate outstanding achievements in transparency, client satisfaction, and innovation across the global financial industry. Winners are selected based on verified data, user feedback, and commitment to ethical business practices.

