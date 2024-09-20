FCC Grants EchoStar's 5G Buildout Framework for the Boost Mobile Network

LITTLETON, Colo., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the FCC took a significant step to promote competition in the wireless market by granting EchoStar's 5G network buildout framework. The updated framework enables EchoStar to optimize and enhance its coast-to-coast buildout of the world's first cloud-native Open RAN 5G Boost Mobile Network, while more efficiently deploying the network in new areas of the country. The pricing and innovation improvements from EchoStar's continued presence in the wireless market is a win for all American consumers.

Benefits of the FCC's new framework include:

Enhancing EchoStar's Network Build . By the end of this year, EchoStar's Boost Mobile Network will cover 80% of the U.S. population, an additional 30 million more Americans than EchoStar's 2023 obligation to cover 70% of the population. EchoStar will also accelerate and expand its final buildout milestones in more than 500 license areas on this same timeline. Because of EchoStar's wholesale partnerships with AT&T and T-Mobile, consumers in areas where EchoStar has not yet deployed will still be able to sign up for the industry-leading coverage EchoStar's wireless service – Boost Mobile – offers.

. By the end of this year, EchoStar's Boost Mobile Network will cover 80% of the U.S. population, an additional 30 million more Americans than EchoStar's 2023 obligation to cover 70% of the population. EchoStar will also accelerate and expand its final buildout milestones in more than 500 license areas on this same timeline. Because of EchoStar's wholesale partnerships with AT&T and T-Mobile, consumers in areas where EchoStar has not yet deployed will still be able to sign up for the industry-leading coverage EchoStar's wireless service – Boost Mobile – offers. Requiring a Low-Cost Offering . EchoStar will make a low-cost wireless plan and 5G device available to consumers nationwide, regardless of whether they live in an area where EchoStar has built out its Boost Mobile Network or relies on roaming partners to provide service.

. EchoStar will make a low-cost wireless plan and 5G device available to consumers nationwide, regardless of whether they live in an area where EchoStar has built out its Boost Mobile Network or relies on roaming partners to provide service. Enabling a More Efficient Build. The targeted extensions adopted by the FCC will provide a construction timeline that more closely aligns EchoStar's deployment with its 3.45 GHz spectrum licenses, reducing the resources necessary to install infrastructure twice at each cell site/tower. Small wireless carriers and Tribal nations will also be able to lease EchoStar spectrum licenses in extension areas where the company has not yet deployed.

EchoStar is proud of all it has already achieved in deploying a next generation cloud-native Open RAN network that supports 21st century innovations, including artificial intelligence and the many more advancements yet to come. EchoStar appreciates the opportunities afforded by the FCC's new framework for that work to continue efficiently and effectively.

EchoStar's full filing is available here and the grant is reflected in the FCC's Universal Licensing System (ULS).

