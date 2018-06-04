FCP Acquires 264-Unit Apartment Community In Orlando, FL

"Royal Isles is ideally situated in a central, infill location, near key transportation corridors, South Semoran Boulevard and SR 408/East-West Expressway as well as employment generating locations including Orlando International Airport, downtown Orlando, Lake Nona Medical City, University of Central Florida, Central Florida Research Park, Valencia College and Full Sail University," said FCP Vice President, Bruce Gago. Royal Isles features one, two and three- bedroom apartments in a lush, green community.

Royal Isles residents enjoy a 24/7 fitness center, swimming pool and sundeck, playground, a picnic area with grills and an on-site laundry center.

FCP extends its appreciation to Evan Kristol and Felipe Echarte of The Kristol Group of Marcus & Millichap for their representation of the seller in the transaction and to Berkadia and Fannie Mae for facilitating the assumption of the existing mortgage.

About FCP

FCP℠ is a privately held real estate investment company that has invested in or financed more than $6 billion in assets since its founding in 1999. FCP invests directly and with operating partners in commercial and residential assets. The firm makes equity and mezzanine investments in income-producing and development properties. Based in Chevy Chase, MD, FCP invests both its commingled, discretionary funds and separate accounts targeted at major real estate markets in the United States. For further information on FCP, please visit www.fcpdc.com.

Media Contact:

Karen Widmayer

KW Communications, LLC

karenwidmayerpr@gmail.com

301-661-1448

