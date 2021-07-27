FDA Awards REI System $400M SIRCE IT Modernization Contract

STERLING, Va., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) awarded REI Systems the Criminal Investigations, Imports and Systems Inspection Regulatory Compliance and Enforcement (SIRCE) contract valued at $400 million over five years. The single-award contract will support the FDA's Office of Regulatory Affairs (ORA) in the development, modernization, and operations of its mission-critical systems that help protect consumers from risks such as dangerous, unacceptable quality, or mislabeled products, including foods, veterinary medicines, drugs, other medical products, and tobacco.

The FDA engaged REI Systems to address new legislative mandates, emerging health concerns, and leverage opportunities presented by evolving technologies through more efficient, reliable, and secure systems. These systems support over 150 posts and border stations domestically and 13 international offices and labs and on-site inspections at numerous manufacturer sites. REI Systems will implement innovative and Agile technology approaches that leverage DevSecOps and containerization, FEDRAMP cloud, strengthened security measures, and new analytic capabilities to support FDA's essential mission of protecting public health and safety.

The FDA selected REI Systems based on the company's success with complex application modernization throughout the federal government, unique Agile and DevSecOps capabilities, and a successful track record with previous technology transformations at FDA, including the Foreign Inspection Planning and Scheduling System.

REI Systems' CEO Shyam Salona said, "We are very pleased to expand our relationship with the FDA. This contract award demonstrates FDA's confidence in REI's ability to provide continuity of essential operations and apply innovation to modernize ORA's mission-critical systems, all with an Agile mindset."

Megan Hicks, REI Systems Account Executive for the FDA, added, "We are honored to assist FDA in its mission to inspect and ensure only the safest products make it into the hands and households of consumers throughout the country."

About REI Systems

REI Systems has delivered innovative solutions that empower people and impact millions of lives since 1989. Our nearly 600 problem-solving technologists and consultants are passionate about modernizing the government to fulfill its missions more effectively. Our customers include healthcare, national security, science and technology, and government operations in the federal, state, local, and non-profit sectors. We take a Mindful Modernization® approach in providing Application Modernization, Government Data Analytics, Grants Management Systems and Products, and Advisory Services. Delivering domain expertise, best-fit technologies through agile execution, and a commitment to customer service is the REI Systems Way. To learn more, visit www.reisystems.com

