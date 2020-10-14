FDA Selects ICF for $49 Million IT Modernization BPA

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently selected global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI) for a new single-award blanket purchase agreement (BPA) to provide IT platform, operations and maintenance, advisory and development services for its Digital Services Center. The BPA has a ceiling of $49 million and a term of five years, including a one-year base and four one-year option periods.

ICF was also awarded its first task order under the BPA for an approximate value of $4 million.

Under the BPA, ICF will help FDA modernize and transform IT systems across the agency and its business centers by facilitating the adoption of cloud-based software and platform best practices. The Digital Service Center is a shared service that provides Software and Platform as a Service (SaaS and PaaS) hosting, advisory, minimum viable product (MVP) development and strategic communications to the FDA business centers. ICF will facilitate the adoption of technologies like Appian, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Mulesoft and Microsoft Dynamics across the enterprise.

"ICF has supported FDA clients for over 35 years, providing public health IT, scientific support and survey research services, among others," said Mark Lee, senior vice president and public sector lead. "We're excited to bring our unparalleled combination of multiplatform architecture, design services and leading expertise in strategic communications, analytics, data automation and human-centered design to support the agency's digital transformation efforts."

One of the leading providers of cloud-based platform services to the U.S. federal government, ICF combines the best of advanced analytics, industry expertise and enterprise technologies to build agile solutions for clients. The company supports nearly every federal agency and a growing set of state and local clients with a wide variety of services, including strategic consulting, analytics, human capital management, cloud-based platform modernization, enterprise cybersecurity, disaster management, resilience planning and more. ICF was recently named to G2Xchange's NXT UP list of top Federal Emerging Technology and Consulting firms.

Read more about ICF's digital transformation and public health services.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting services company with over 7,000 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and related federal, state and local government actions and reactions on the health of our staff and that of our clients, the continuity of our and our clients' operations, our results of operations and our outlook. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements THAT are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Contact: Lauren Dyke, [email protected], +1.571.373.5577

SOURCE ICF

Related Links

http://www.icf.com

