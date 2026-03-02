FDB Advances Safe Agentic Integrations for Workflow Automation with MCP Server and New Intelligent Solutions Ahead of HIMSS26

Momentum reinforces FDB's leadership in enabling healthcare organizations to confidently leverage AI and trusted medication intelligence to streamline clinical workflows

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FDB (First Databank, Inc.), the leading provider of drug knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise medication decisions, today announced momentum in pilot adoption of its new Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, now named FDB MedProof MCP™. The company also announced that it is previewing two new intelligent medication workflow automation innovations: FDB Script Agent™, an AI-enabled prescription automation agent designed for ambulatory settings, and FDB VerifyAssist™, an inpatient pharmacy order verification assistant.

Together, these advancements reflect FDB's leadership in helping healthcare vendors and organizations leverage agents grounded in trusted, context-rich medication intelligence from FDB to streamline medication-related clinician and patient workflows as the industry prepares for the 2026 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition .

A growing number of organizations have been adopting the FDB MedProof MCP server since its introduction in October . This indicates strong market enthusiasm for the new technology as the first AI-native solution that enables technology teams to confidently connect agentic systems and applications to standardized medication intelligence built on decades of trusted drug knowledge and delivered in patient-specific clinical context. FDB MedProof MCP empowers scalable innovation while safeguarding accuracy and trust.

"Healthcare organizations are moving quickly to adopt new AI-driven assistance and automation capabilities, but medication workflows demand a higher standard of safety and accountability," said FDB President David Delaney. "FDB MedProof MCP gives innovators a trusted foundation to accelerate time to value for AI-enabled medication workflow solutions, freeing clinicians to focus on patient care."

One organization leveraging FDB MedProof MCP for AI Agent integrations is Artera , a patient communications leader with a decade of experience and more than 1,000 customers. Artera's platform integrates humans and AI agents to transform patient communications, aiming to make healthcare the top-rated customer service industry by improving access and reducing administrative friction.

"As we continue to explore new AI agent use cases to drive additional value for our customers, FDB's MCP server is proving to be a critical unlock," said Zach Wood, Chief Product and Strategy Officer, Artera. "By providing secure, standardized access to essential medication-related data during the prototyping phase, it allows us to rapidly validate high-impact agentic AI solutions while reinforcing the trust and accuracy required for healthcare."

Streamlining Ambulatory Prescribing with Auto-Queued Medication Orders

FDB is also beginning to introduce its own purpose-built AI agents governed by FDB to address common, high-friction aspects of medication workflows.

For example, FDB Script Agent is a new AI-empowered prescription automation agent designed for ambulatory care settings, where clinicians often spend significant time manually entering structured prescription orders after patient encounters. Available via MCP or API integration and anchored in validated FDB medication intelligence, Script Agent advances ambient listening to the next level by taking action. It uses spoken information captured during patient visits to auto-queue structured prescription orders directly into the electronic health record (EHR) for clinician review and approval.

An early adopter planning to use the agent is targeting a 70% reduction in documentation time associated with the status quo manual prescribing workflow, helping their clinicians stay focused on patient care while improving workflow efficiency. Additionally, FDB's agent will serve key roles through feature differentiation and revenue growth via user adoption of their premium-priced ambient listening product tier. Select EHR vendors are leveraging Script Agent, with broader availability planned as pilots progress.

Faster, More Informed Medication Verification

FDB is also introducing VerifyAssist, a workflow assistant designed to reduce the burden of medication order verification, which can take 30% to 40% of a hospital pharmacist's time. FDB VerifyAssist automatically surfaces the most important drug-specific verification criteria against each patient's current clinical data (e.g., relevant lab results, age, and other factors) at the point of verification. This helps hospital pharmacists quickly identify orders that warrant closer review.

Automation introduced by VerifyAssist minimizes unnecessary chart navigation and reduces cognitive load for hospital pharmacists while supporting regulatory and patient safety compliance. By freeing pharmacists from repetitive manual checks, organizations can redirect clinical expertise toward direct patient care, medication optimization, and higher value clinical activities.

Building Momentum Toward HIMSS26

FDB will highlight MedProof MCP, Script Agent, and VerifyAssist at HIMSS26, demonstrating how trusted medication intelligence, automation, and emerging standards can work together to improve medication safety, workflow efficiency, and clinician experience.

"These advancements represent the next phase of FDB's evolution, moving beyond data delivery to more intelligent, workflow-integrated solutions," said Virginia Halsey, senior vice president of strategy and product management at FDB. "As healthcare organizations look to define their future with clinical intelligence and automation, FDB is helping ensure that medication decisions remain grounded in the most trusted drug knowledge available."

Learn more by visiting FDB Booth #3235 at HIMSS26.

