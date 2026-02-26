FDB Emphasizes Medication Intelligence for AI and Clinical Workflows at HIMSS 2026

Next-generation medication intelligence and immersive booth experiences anchor FDB presence at the 2026 HIMSS Global Health Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FDB (First Databank) , the leading provider of drug knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise medication decisions, will bring its vision of "Intelligence to Free Your Mind" to the 2026 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition at the Venetian Convention & Expo Center in Las Vegas. At HIMSS26, FDB will highlight how its medication intelligence—built on decades of trusted drug knowledge and delivered in patient-specific clinical context—reduces cognitive burden, restores focus, and strengthens both human and AI-enabled workflows. Across solution demonstrations, interactive exhibit-floor experiences, and hosted events, the company will showcase how it is advancing medication intelligence embedded in clinical workflows to support clarity, confidence, and consistency at scale.

FDB will also engage health technology leaders at HIMSS26 in conversations about how validated, context-rich medication intelligence enhances AI performance, establishes analytics integrity, supports workflow automation, and reduces the burden of maintaining complex drug logic internally.

"As AI capabilities expand, analytics grow more sophisticated, and digital health solutions move closer to clinical decision-making, medication data alone is no longer sufficient," said Virginia Halsey, vice president of strategy and product management at FDB. "Advanced medication intelligence, powered by trusted, patient-specific drug knowledge, is now foundational to modern health technology platforms."

Through innovations including its Model Context Protocol (MCP), now called FDB MedProof MCP™, FDB is helping technology teams confidently connect agentic systems and applications to standardized, patient-specific medication intelligence—enabling scalable innovation while safeguarding accuracy and trust.

Step into Calm with Medication Intelligence to Free Your Mind

At booth #3235, FDB will invite HIMSS26 attendees to step into calm and experience what less noise and clearer focus look like in practice. Demonstrations will show how medication intelligence, applied consistently across prescribing, pharmacy verification, medication decision support, and patient education, can reduce unnecessary steps, minimize interruptions, and help clinicians think more clearly within the flow of care.

FDB will highlight solutions that many health systems already rely on as the foundation of safe medication use:

FDB MedKnowledge® delivers the clinically robust drug knowledge that serves as the foundation for FDB's medication intelligence across clinical workflows, giving clinicians certainty when it matters most. FDB Meducation and FDB Meducation Bedside also support safe medication use plus adherence to treatment regimens by enabling clinicians to more easily provide patients with clear, personalized medication instructions at discharge and at the bedside.

FDB AlertSpace® 2.0 introduces the next evolution of the trusted solution, helping healthcare organizations reduce generalized, non-actionable alerts that distract clinicians from patient care and contribute to alert fatigue. Building on the collaborative alert customization capabilities health systems rely on, the new version delivers a modern user experience and scalable architecture for faster adoption and continuous improvement. Embedded analytics and community insights enable teams to evaluate alert performance, acceptance rates, and peer benchmarks within the workflow, while a centralized workspace strengthens governance and change management. An integrated AI Copilot further accelerates time to value by providing access to trusted guidance directly within the platform.

HIMSS26 attendees can further explore the next generation of clinical decision support (CDS) through FDB PatientFirst™ solutions. For patient-specific precision, FDB Targeted Medication Warnings ™ and FDB Pharmacogenomic CDS help ensure fewer interruptions and clearer decisions by delivering alerts that reflect each patient's unique clinical context.

On the operations side, FDB Vela™ demonstrates how a modern ePrescribing network can support connected, resilient medication workflows with no single point of failure, while empowering innovation in electronic prescribing.

Agentic & Automation Innovations Unveiled

As healthcare organizations look beyond optimizing individual workflows toward safely scaling AI and automation, FDB will showcase at HIMSS26 how it is building on its medication intelligence foundation with new infrastructure designed for governance, resilience, and long-term flexibility.

FDB will highlight FDB MedProof MCP, the first AI-native server solution that anchors healthcare agents in trusted, current, accountable medication intelligence for CDS. Serving as an agentic orchestration layer that increases speed to market and reduces ongoing maintenance, the MCP enables health tech leaders to standardize how medication intelligence is governed, accessed, and applied across scalable AI-enabled workflows

FDB will also preview its own purpose-built workflow automation innovations that apply medication intelligence to reduce manual effort while preserving clinical judgment. FDB Script Agent™, the company's new AI-empowered prescription automation agent, is designed for ambulatory care settings, where clinicians often spend significant time manually entering structured prescription orders after patient encounters. Available via MCP or API integration and anchored in validated FDB medication intelligence, Script Agent advances ambient listening to the next level by taking action. It uses spoken information captured during patient visits to auto-queue structured prescription orders directly into the electronic health record (EHR) for clinician review and approval.

In addition, FDB will preview FDB VerifyAssist™, a workflow assistant designed to reduce the burden of medication order verification, which can take 30% to 40% of a hospital pharmacist's time. FDB VerifyAssist automatically surfaces the most important drug-specific verification criteria against each patient's current clinical data (e.g., relevant lab results, age, and other factors) at the point of verification. This helps hospital pharmacists quickly identify orders that warrant closer review.

Another persistent, time-consuming challenge confronting clinicians is accurately reconciling a patient's medication list at every transition of care. Incomplete histories create risk. At HIMSS26, FDB will demonstrate how its EHR-integrated medication reconciliation solution, powered by trusted medication intelligence, supports safety checks and helps clinicians create and maintain accurate, consistent medication lists across the flow of care.

Together, these solutions illustrate how FDB is moving from point optimizations toward a system-level approach that lets intelligence carry more of the load across the end-to-end medication workflow.

Learn More in Daily FDB-Hosted Micro-Sessions

Throughout the conference, FDB experts will host short, focused micro-sessions at booth #3235. These sessions will help attendees discover how specific capabilities reduce manual effort, improve consistency, and ease cognitive load across medication-related workflows.

FDB's Agentic Innovations

How FDB powers agentic workflows with medication intelligence, featuring FDB Script Agent and MCP

Tuesday, March 10: 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 11: 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 12: 10:30 a.m.

FDB's Medication Intelligence Innovations

When medication information is not clear upfront, reconciliation and verification turn into detective work, featuring FDB Medication Reconciliation and VerifyAssist

Tuesday, March 10: 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Wednesday March 11: 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Thursday, March 12: 11:30 a.m.

Attendees may inquire within the booth to schedule private sessions at a preferred time.

Calm Continues at Happy Hour

Extending its Intelligence to Free Your Mind theme, FDB will host "Calm Continues at Happy Hour" on Wednesday, March 11, from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. at its exhibit booth. The reception offers attendees a space to pause, connect with peers, and continue meaningful conversations in a relaxed setting on the exhibit floor.

Guests will be served beer, wine, and soft drinks, along with curated cheese boards and macaron towers. Attendees will also receive a gift package of Greyston Bakery chocolate fudge brownies or chocolate chip blondies.

Recharge and Refresh through Restorative Booth Experiences

FDB invites HIMSS26 attendees to visit the FDB booth to experience restorative activities designed to embrace the spirit of calm. Complimentary foot and shoulder massage stations and infused water will be available to provide a brief respite during the busy event schedule.

Take the Calm with You

FDB will offer booth visitors a complimentary "Chill Pill" pin and a Zen-inspired adult coloring book. Attendees may enter a raffle for a Theragun Mini 3rd Gen portable massage device by scanning their badge at the booth. Winners do not need to be present to win and will be notified on Wednesday afternoon.

Visit FDB at HIMSS26 at Booth #3235

