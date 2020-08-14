Featherstone Foundation Unveils $30,000 College Scholarship Fund to Support Students at Morgan State University, University of Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The William & Lanaea C. Featherstone Foundation awards $30,000 merit-based scholarships to 14 exceptional students who are traditionally underrepresented in higher education and first generation college students. Each award winner will receive $2,000 to $3,000 scholarships. This year's honorees will attend Morgan State University, University of Baltimore and St. Mary's College of Maryland.

The Foundation partnered with Morgan State University to unveil the inaugural Featherstone HBCU Scholarship program to provide opportunities for students to attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

"The Featherstone Foundation believes strongly in the future of Morgan and supports their belief by investing in the academic future of our students," said Henri Banks, director of development, Morgan State University. "This ensures that our students remain competitive during these unprecedented times; we are grateful for this relationship and look forward to it growing stronger."

"In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is crucial that we provide financial resources that help create equal access to opportunities in higher education," said Lanaea C. Featherstone, CEO, Featherstone Foundation and co-chair, Open Society Institute-Baltimore's Fellows' Advisory Board.

The Foundation's long-standing partnership with the University of Baltimore provides matching funds for this years' ten UB award winners.

"UB has a long history of serving first generation and underrepresented college students in the Baltimore region," said Carol Descak, special assistant to the president, Office of Admission, University of Baltimore. "This is our mission and we are proud to partner with the Featherstone Foundation to make higher education a reality for these deserving students."

The Featherstone Foundation will also honor two winners from Baltimore City who received the Euodias E. Parker Scholarship, an award that carries the namesake of a hard-working educator, leader and entrepreneur who dedicated her career to propel Baltimore city students to greatness.

State Farm, Wells Fargo and BGE support the Featherstone Foundation's economic empowerment initiatives. "Education is key in creating stronger communities," said David Rosario, agent, State Farm. "We are delighted to partner with the Featherstone Foundation to create a path to success for diverse students and we are extremely proud to invest in their college journey."

"We recognize that during these unprecedented times, our communities need us most," said Monica Mitchell, vice president for community relations and corporate responsibility, Wells Fargo. "Wells Fargo understands the importance of having access to education and we're proud to support an initiative that will provide opportunities to students in need, and demonstrate that together, we can do more."

"BGE is proud to partner with the Featherstone Foundation and to join other companies in support of higher education for students attending HBCUs," said Rodney Oddoye, senior vice president of governmental and external affairs, BGE. "This effort aligns well with BGE's focus on diversity, equity and inclusion and supports our purpose of powering a cleaner and brighter future for our customers and communities."

The Foundation has awarded over 40 merit-based scholarships to 34 award winners from 12 countries. The 2020 Award winners can be found here .

The William & Lanaea C. Featherstone Foundation creates sustainable solutions to bridge the opportunity divide for underserved communities.

