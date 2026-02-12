February Brings Flavor, Excitement, and Fiesta at Sunset World Group Hotels

CANCUN, Mexico, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- February arrives brimming with traditions, excitement, and memorable experiences at Sunset World Group hotels, where each week transforms into a special celebration designed to pamper both members and guests, combining Mexican culture, entertainment, romance, and festivities.

February 2nd kicked off with one of Mexico's most beloved traditions: Candlemas Day. At the various Sunset World Group resorts, visitors enjoyed a warm and family-friendly atmosphere with the tasting of traditional tamales accompanied by atole, an experience that pays homage to Mexican gastronomy and customs, creating moments of togetherness and flavor that strengthen the sense of community.

The excitement continued with one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year: the Big Game. Sunset World hotels become the perfect meeting point to experience every play on giant screens, with a lively atmosphere and ideal dining options to enjoy the game, offering a vibrant experience for both fans and those seeking entertainment in a vacation setting.

Romance takes center stage mid-month with Valentine's Day, when the resort restaurants present special menus for romantic dinners, carefully designed to celebrate love and friendship. Elegant settings, personalized service, and exclusive culinary offerings create the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable evening for two.

To close out February with joy and color, Sunset World Group hotels are filled with music, costumes, and energy with carnival parties, where the festive spirit is contagious. Parades, shows, themed activities, and nighttime celebrations bid farewell to the month with an atmosphere of fun and tradition.

With this agenda of activities, Sunset World Group reaffirms its commitment to offering comprehensive experiences, where each stay is enriched with events that celebrate culture, entertainment and human connection, making February a month to remember.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

