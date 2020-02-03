February is "Low Vision Awareness" Month and Braille Institute is Offering Free Workshops and Personalized Consultation for Anyone Experiencing Vision Loss

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- February is "Low Vision Awareness Month" and Braille Institute will offer educational workshops at their centers across Southern California, provide valuable content online and continue to offer free low vision consultations.

By 2030, the number of Americans with visual impairments is projected to reach 7.2 million, with 5 million having low vision. Low vision is when even with glasses, contact lenses, medicine, or surgery, people have difficulty seeing, which makes everyday tasks like reading the mail, shopping, and cooking challenging.

Braille Institute offers free Low Vision Rehabilitation Services to help those maximize their remaining vision, maintain independence and perform day-to-day tasks, including reading. Services and programs include Independent Living Skills classes, Orientation & Mobility training, one-on-one technology classes, audio and braille books, and more.

Raising awareness for low vision and providing resources, Braille Institute is offering numerous free low vision-focused educational programs at their centers.

Full Schedule of Workshops

"Incidents of individuals with low vision is rising and it is important for people to know Braille Institute has resources available to help them," said Nilima Tanna, Assistant Vice President of Low Vision Services, Braille Institute. "Those with low vision do not have to change the ways they live or give up activities they love, they just have to learn new ways to do them."

"Braille Institute's rehabilitation service has been a tremendous benefit for our patients with low vision. The comprehensive low vision services they provide and the expertise of the staff are amazing. I have had nothing but exceptional words of praise from patients who report back on their Braille Institute experiences, and the letters I receive from their staff are very thorough and helpful," said Peter H. Custis, M.D. Chief of Ophthalmology, Kaiser Permanente.

Braille Institute will support Low Vision Awareness Month with content on their website and social media channels including videos, and articles with insight into various eye conditions of Low Vision and tips for individuals, and their caretakers, families, and doctors.

Free Low Vision consultations are offered at each of Braille Institute's seven Southern California locations. Centers are staffed by certified and licensed Low Vision Specialists who conduct one-on-one examinations. Call 1-800-BRAILLE (272-4553) to schedule an appointment or visit BrailleInstitute.org to register for a workshop or consultation.

SOURCE Braille Institute of America

Related Links

http://www.brailleinstitute.org

