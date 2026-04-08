Fed Up Consumers Cut Tips for Restaurants, Grocery Delivery, Hotels, Taxis/Ride Services and Others, According to Popmenu's Latest Study

3 in 4 consumers say tipping has become ridiculous





At least once a week, 39% tip someone when it's not necessary or customary





42% are becoming more comfortable skipping gratuities

ATLANTA, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frustrated with soaring costs for everyday needs and a seemingly constant pressure to tip, U.S. consumers say they are cutting back on gratuities or skipping them altogether. Most consumers (78%) say tipping practices at various establishments have become ridiculous, and 44% report tipping less this year than last year—impacting hospitality workers and other professions that count on gratuities to make a living.

Top areas where consumers say they are reducing tips in 2026 include:

Restaurants – 35% of consumers





Grocery delivery – 24%





Hotel (housekeeping/bellhop) – 19%





Taxi/ride services – 19%





Auto repair – 19%





Hair salon/barber – 18%

This is according to ongoing tipping research by Popmenu, a tech leader serving more than 10,000 restaurants.

Growing immune to digital tipping prompts

Many consumers feel obligated to tip, so much so that 66% of them even tipped a worker who provided poor service. However, a growing number (42%) say they're becoming more comfortable skipping gratuities for certain services.

When a digital screen asks for a tip, 59% of consumers feel compelled to leave one, down from 66% in September 2025. The share of people who say, on a weekly basis, they tip at places where it isn't warranted also fell—from 44% to 39%. Over the last 12 months, consumers estimate they spent about $130 on tips they didn't think were necessary, down from $150 when the same question was posed in September 2025.

Restaurant tipping trends

Tipping suggestions consumers choose most often

Three in four consumers (74%) say they have noticed restaurants raising the minimum suggested tip on digital screens (for example, from 10% to 15%). When consumers see tip recommendations on a restaurant screen:

36% typically leave a custom tip





17% choose the lowest suggested tip





32% choose the mid-tier tip





7% choose the highest tip





9% don't typically tip

Tipping for delivery drivers, servers and pickup counters

The percentage of consumers tipping 20% or higher for restaurant servers and delivery drivers dipped over the last six months:

41% of consumers tip restaurant servers 20% or higher, down from 45% in September 2025. 29% tip servers 15%, on par with September 2025.



15% tip restaurant delivery drivers 20% or higher, down from 23% in September 2025. 27% tip delivery drivers 15%, on par with September 2025.



Separately, Popmenu tracked tipping on online orders received through its platform. The amount of pickup orders with a digital tip declined from 78% in 2022 to 62% in 2026.

Tipping by restaurant type

While consumers tend to tip more often at full-service establishments, other types of restaurants are also impacted by changes in tipping habits.

39% of consumers tip at coffee shops, down from 46% in September 2025.





27% tip at food trucks, down from 32% in September 2025.





22% tip at fast food restaurants, down from 27% in September 2025.

"Tip-reliant professions are feeling the financial impact of tipping fatigue more than anyone," said Brendan Sweeney, CEO and Co-founder of Popmenu. "This is compounded by customers having less disposable income due to inflated costs for food, energy and other necessities. Restaurants and other industries need to work even harder to drive more traffic through their doors and ensure workers earn what they need."

If given a choice, 56% of consumers are willing to pay more for meals and beverages to provide higher wages for workers and eliminate tips.

Survey Methodology

Popmenu conducted an anonymous, nationwide study of 1,000 U.S. consumers, ages 18 and older, from March 15 to March 16, 2026.

*Totals may not equal 100% due to rounding.

About Popmenu

As a leader in restaurant technology, Popmenu is on a mission to make profitable growth easy for all restaurants. Digital marketing, online ordering, and on-premise technologies headline a powerful product suite infused with artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and deep data on guest preferences. The company consolidates tools needed to engage guests, serving as a digital control center for more than 10,000 independent restaurants and hospitality groups in the US, UK, and Canada. For more information, visit popmenu.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Grasz

VP of Marketing, Popmenu

[email protected]

SOURCE Popmenu Inc.