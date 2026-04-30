Popmenu Partners with Yext to Help Restaurants Easily Manage Their Online Reputation Across 70+ Platforms

Operators Can Sync Menus and Listings and Respond to Reviews Instantly

ATLANTA, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With competition for guests at an all-time high, 87% of U.S. restaurant operators plan to sharpen focus on reputation management in 2026. Restaurant tech leader Popmenu is expanding its partnership with Yext, the leading brand visibility platform, to provide operators with smarter, faster ways to elevate brand perception and guest engagement at scale.

In 2025, Popmenu rolled out a direct integration with Yext that makes it easy for restaurants to manage and immediately update their listings (name, address, phone number, etc.) on 70+ platforms such as Yelp, OpenTable and Facebook. Operators can also monitor and respond to reviews on Google and other third-party sites from their Popmenu dashboard—leveraging AI to personalize messages in the restaurant's brand voice and automatically respond to positive reviews. This augments Popmenu's long-standing strength in featuring powerful first-party reviews on its client websites.

This year, Popmenu and Yext deepened their integration with an automated menu sync, enabling restaurants to keep their menus updated in real time across platforms down to the specific location.

"A restaurant's digital storefront extends beyond their website to every third-party platform where potential guests discover listings and reviews," said Brendan Sweeney, CEO and Co-founder of Popmenu. "Restaurant operators work hard to build their business. Popmenu's integration with Yext removes friction that causes outdated information and negative impressions from unanswered critiques. Centralizing reputation management in our platform puts control back in operators' hands and enables swift, scalable action that directly influences purchases."

Popmenu's 2025 study of 300 U.S. restaurant operators found that one third work on their online reputation daily while 48% do so frequently; 20% do so occasionally or rarely.

About Popmenu

As a leader in restaurant technology, Popmenu is on a mission to make profitable growth easy for all restaurants. Digital marketing, online ordering, and on-premise technologies headline a powerful product suite infused with artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and deep data on guest preferences. The company consolidates tools needed to engage guests, serving as a digital control center for more than 10,000 independent restaurants and hospitality groups in the US, UK, and Canada. For more information, visit popmenu.com.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading brand visibility platform, built for a world where discovery and engagement happen everywhere — across AI search, traditional search, social media, websites, and direct communications. Powered by over 2 billion trusted data points and a suite of integrated products, Yext provides brands the clarity, control, and confidence to perform across digital channels. From real-time insights to AI-driven recommendations and execution at scale, Yext turns a brand's digital presence into a competitive advantage. Thousands of leading brands rely on Yext to stay visible, stay ahead, and grow. To learn more about Yext, visit Yext.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact

Jennifer Grasz

VP of Marketing, Popmenu

[email protected]

SOURCE Popmenu Inc.