Popmenu Partners with SpotOn to Help Restaurants Scale Growth

Partnership Expands Popmenu's Industry-Leading Direct Integrations with Top Restaurant Tech Providers

ATLANTA, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurants aiming to increase revenue and simplify day-to-day operations can do so with a powerful new direct integration between Popmenu, a leader in restaurant marketing technology, and SpotOn, a San Francisco-based restaurant technology and financial services provider. Working together, Popmenu and SpotOn are giving operators a more connected and cohesive way to run their business.

Through the partnership, restaurants of all sizes can leverage Popmenu's suite of digital tools alongside SpotOn's unified commerce platform to drive growth and streamline operations. The integration between Popmenu and SpotOn's point-of-sale system creates a more seamless experience for restaurants—reducing operational friction, keeping data flowing between systems, and giving operators a clearer picture of their business from online engagement through to in-store transactions.

The partnership also furthers Popmenu's leadership in offering the most native integrations for ordering, delivery, and reputation management.

"Native integrations elevate the experience for both guests and staff while driving stronger performance across the restaurant business," said Brendan Sweeney, CEO and Co-founder of Popmenu. "Through our partnership with SpotOn, restaurants can capture more orders, streamline payments, and remove friction from operations—laying the groundwork for more profitable growth."

"Restaurants win when great growth tools are matched with ordering and payment solutions that are fast, reliable, and easy for guests," said Bryan Solar, Chief Product Officer at SpotOn. "By bringing SpotOn and Popmenu together, we're helping operators drive more revenue, run smarter day-to-day, and most importantly convert better data into valuable, lasting guest relationships."

Learn more about the integration here.

About SpotOn



SpotOn is one of the leading software and payment companies, providing the technology and support that helps local businesses—and the people who run them—to succeed on their own terms. Known for its flexible, cloud-based technology and personalized support, SpotOn offers an end-to-end platform to accept payments, boost revenue, streamline operations, and create exceptional guest experiences. From seamless and efficient point-of-sale systems to integrated restaurant management solutions, SpotOn builds technology that "works the way you work" and backs it up with a 24/7 team of experts that make sure it always does—with fairness, flexibility, and a personal touch. For more information, visit www.spoton.com.

About Popmenu

As a leader in restaurant technology, Popmenu is on a mission to make profitable growth easy for all restaurants. Digital marketing, online ordering, and on-premise technologies headline a powerful product suite infused with artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and deep data on guest preferences. The company consolidates tools needed to engage guests, serving as a digital control center for more than 10,000 independent restaurants and hospitality groups in the US, UK, and Canada. For more information, visit popmenu.com.

Media Contacts



Jennifer Grasz

VP of Marketing, Popmenu

[email protected]

Megan Palmer

Director of External Communications, SpotOn

[email protected]

SOURCE Popmenu Inc.