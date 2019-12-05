Federal Agencies, Nonprofits and Global Companies Connect with Tech Entrepreneurs, Investors at Innovation in Longevity Summit Convened in Nation's Capital

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Innovation in Longevity Summit (WIN) happening here December 9-10 at the National Press Club and produced by Mary Furlong & Associates, is the only conference that brings together a highly curated audience focused on solutions, partnerships, best practices and trends driving the $7.6 trillion U.S. longevity economy. The event is unique in that it selects the top innovators in aging technology backed by leading longevity market investors to share insights, learn from and connect with the federal agencies, private companies,nonprofits and media as well as potential global partners seeking impactful and sustainable innovation to support longer lifespans worldwide.

"The longevity economy offers vast domestic and global potential for investors and entrepreneurs but there are challenges for entrants to the space," said Mary Furlong, executive producer of WIN and CEO of Mary Furlong & Associates. "Our summit is carefully curated to help attendees navigate regulatory, privacy and reimbursement issues and remain at the forefront of trends in aging while also helping innovators scale their solutions with the right U.S. and international partners."

Furlong added, "The private companies, federal agencies and nonprofits who attend also benefit by connecting with this curated collection of innovators. Since technology moves fast and so many players enter the space on a daily basis, it is a resource drain for organizations to meet with every start-up company so attending this conference cuts through the clutter to identify best of breed and pursue quicker yet quality partnerships."

Joining the notable keynote speakers Nancy LeaMond of AARP and George Vradenburg of UsAgainstAlzheimer's, will be an impressive line-up of panel speakers from the federal government: James Parker, senior advisor to the Secretary for Health Reform and director of the Office of Health Reform at the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services; Melanie Egorin, deputy health staff director, U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means; Todd Haim, chief of the Office of Small Business Research, National Institute on Aging and Vijeth Iyengar, brain health lead and technical advisor to the Deputy Assistant Secretary

for Aging at the Administration for Community Living, U.S. Department of Health and Human

Services. They join lead investors in the longevity market, Dan Hermann, president and CEO, head of Investment Banking for Ziegler Link-Age Longevity Fund and Jake Nice, principal, Nationwide Ventures; along with top aging technology entrepreneurs such as CareLinx, Posit Science, Ageless Innovation, PS Salon & Spa and 12 global companies from countries including Japan, Israel and Sweden.

"Through its small business programs, the National Institute on Aging at the National Institutes of Health provided more than $100 million in funding to start up organizations in FY 2019 alone," said Todd Haim, Ph.D., chief, NIA Office of Small Business Research. "For successful applicants, our programs are an excellent source of seed funding for the further development of innovations geared toward older adult health and well-being."

