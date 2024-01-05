Federal Circuit Affirms Sweet Win for SweeGen in Patent Invalidity Battle

News provided by

Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox

05 Jan, 2024, 16:24 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 2, 2024, Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox earned a patent infringement victory at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit for client SweeGen Inc. regarding a natural non-caloric sweetener used in food and drinks. The Federal Circuit affirmed a district court decision granting defendant-appellee SweeGen's motion for Summary Judgment of patent invalidity, holding all claims of the asserted patents invalid for inadequate written description under 35 U.S.C. § 112, and further holding certain claims invalid for claiming ineligible subject matter under 35 U.S.C. § 101. The case is PureCircle USA Inc., et al. v. Sweegen, Inc., et al.

For reference, the Federal Circuit opinion is posted here, and the lower court's decision is available here. The press release issued by SweeGen regarding this win may be viewed here.

The Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox team representing SweeGen Inc. was led by Director J.C. Rozendaal and includes: Directors Dennies Varughese, Pharm.D., Deirdre M. Wells, Michael Joffre, Ph.D., Peter A. Jackman, Marsha Rose Gillentine, Ph.D., and Anna G. Phillips; Counsel Sasha S. Rao; and Associates Adil B. Moghal, Ph.D., and Ryan E. Conkin, with special assistance provided by Director Jorge A. Goldstein, Ph.D.

