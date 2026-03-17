WINTER PARK, Fla., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A federal court has dismissed a lawsuit against Full Sail University and all other defendants, ruling that all the claims in the complaint were legally insufficient.

In a ruling issued March 12, the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California granted the defendants' motion to dismiss after determining that the allegations in the complaint did not meet the legal standard required to move forward. The United States government previously reviewed the case and declined to join the lawsuit.

Federal Court Dismisses Lawsuit Against Full Sail University and Other Defendants Post this

"We are pleased that the court agreed the entire case should be thrown out," said Garry Jones, President of Full Sail University. "Our focus continues to be on what matters most—our students, alumni, faculty and staff, and being an industry leading institution for preparing students for rewarding careers in media, entertainment and technology."

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received numerous accolades throughout its over 45-year history including most recently being named a 2025 "Top Game Design School" by The Princeton Review and featured in MovieMaker magazine's "30 Best Film Schools in the U.S. and Canada" list for 2025. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 100,000 graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including Oscar®, Emmy®, Grammy®, Addy®, and The Game Award honors.

SOURCE Full Sail University