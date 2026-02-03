Federal Government Actions Affected One in Six Campers in 2025

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt, the app to get the best campsites, built by the largest RVing and camping community in the U.S., has found that one in six campers said federal government actions affected their camping experience in 2025.

These statistics are from the newly released 2026 Camping Report Presented by Toyota Trucks, which is compiled from the results of surveys conducted with thousands of members of The Dyrt Community, a representative sample of U.S. residents, and camping property managers across all 50 states.

Credit: The Dyrt camper LoneCamper C.

Survey respondents were asked about the 43-day government shutdown in 2025, the longest in U.S. history, and staffing cuts at national parks throughout the country. Campers from historically marginalized groups were disproportionately affected — one in three LGBTQ+ campers and one in five BIPOC campers say their 2025 camping experience was disrupted by federal government actions.

Private camping property owners and managers were even more likely to be impacted than campers, as nearly one in four (24.8%) reported their business being negatively affected by these occurrences in 2025. Conversely, 4.1% of owners and managers say the impact was positive, with displaced campers seeking alternatives. The remaining 71.1% claim government actions had no impact on their bottom line.

"Some of the greatest natural spaces in the United States of America are in our amazing national parks," says Kevin Long, CEO of The Dyrt. "It's only fitting then that some of our country's most incredible campgrounds are in these parks as well. Our national parks are intended for everyone to experience and enjoy, and we should all be working toward making the outdoors more accessible."

For the first time, The Dyrt asked its community of campers which way they lean politically. Responses indicated that campers identify as politically independent more than twice the national average. A recent Gallup poll found that about 11% of the total U.S. adult population are independents who don't lean toward either the Republican or Democrat sides — that number for campers is 23%.

Read The Dyrt's 2026 Camping Report Presented by Toyota Trucks.

