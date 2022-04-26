Federal Highway Administration Selects ICF for Transportation Improvement Contract

Company Will Support Development of Next Generation of Multimodal Transportation Systems

FAIRFAX, Va., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) recently selected global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) for a five-year, multiple-award recompete blanket purchase agreement (BPA) to provide technical support services to help create the next generation of multimodal transportation management systems. The BPA has a ceiling value of $94 million across several awardees.

ICF will bring its multidisciplinary team of experts in traffic engineering, emergency management, clean transportation, climate change, equity and data analytics to help FHWA improve the overall performance of the national transportation system.

Support includes providing research, technical assistance, outreach and delivery of innovative strategies that leverage connectivity, broadband, automation and emerging mobility, as well as address pressing environmental concerns such as climate resilience and greenhouse gas emissions reduction.

"We are excited to build on our longstanding work with FHWA to facilitate the efficient movement of people and goods on our transportation systems," said Anne Choate, ICF executive vice president and energy, environment and infrastructure lead. "These improvements will support the economic vitality, safety, security and quality of life of the nation's communities and citizens."

ICF develops transportation solutions that promote sustainable travel and goods movement, improve safety, reduce emissions, optimize existing systems and empower users with real-time information to make informed choices. The company works with business, government and nonprofit organizations to design and implement programs and policies that drive low-emission transitions and build resilience against the effects of climate change.

Read more about ICF's transportation solutions and climate services and insights.

