FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK OF CINCINNATI ANNOUNCES 2024 AFFORDABLE HOUSING ADVISORY COUNCIL APPOINTMENTS

CINCINNATI, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Cincinnati's Board of Directors has appointed two new members to the FHLB's Affordable Housing Advisory Council and reappointed four current members of the Advisory Council. Each member will serve a three-year term, commencing on January 1, 2024. The 13-member Advisory Council provides guidance to the FHLB on affordable housing and economic development needs within the Fifth FHLB District of Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee.

Appointments:

Winston Miller , Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kentucky Housing Corporation, the state housing finance agency in Frankfort, Ky. Mr. Miller oversees the corporation's many lines of business, including single family mortgages with down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers, multifamily housing financing with tax credit and bonding authority, rental assistance, housing rehabilitation and supportive housing programs for special needs populations. A seasoned attorney, Mr. Miller worked for Frost Brown Todd in Louisville, Ky. , specializing in civil cases involving product liability, mass tort and employment litigation for the majority of his career. He joined Team Kentucky in 2020, serving as Deputy Secretary for Kentucky's Finance and Administration Cabinet, and joined Kentucky Housing Corporation later that year.

Reappointments:

Cassie Hudson , Executive Director of Partnership Housing, Inc. in Booneville, Ky. Ms. Hudson has served in this role for 12 years. Founded in 2005, Partnership Housing's mission is to increase the amount of safe, affordable and decent housing for low- to moderate-income residents in Owsley County and to help those residents achieve better lives. She is an active member of Kentucky Housing Corporation's Housing Policy Advisory Committee and the Chair of the Fahe Kentucky Caucus. Ms. Hudson was first appointed to the Advisory Council in 2021.

FHLB Cincinnati would also like to thank departing members Debbie Watts Robinson and Shawn Smith for their years of service to the Advisory Council and the affordable housing mission of the FHLB.

About the FHLB

The FHLB is a AA+ rated wholesale cooperative bank owned by 610 member financial institutions, including commercial banks, thrifts, credit unions, insurance companies and community development financial institutions in Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee. The FHLB provides members access to products and services (primarily Advances, which are a readily available, low-cost source of funds, purchases of certain mortgage loans from members, and issuance of Letters of Credit to members) and a competitive return through quarterly dividends on their capital investment in the FHLB. The FHLB funds these products and services by raising private-sector capital from member-stockholders and, with the other Federal Home Loan Banks (FHLBanks) in the FHLBank System, issuing high-quality debt in the global capital markets. The FHLB also funds community investment programs that help its members create affordable housing and promote community economic development.

