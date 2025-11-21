FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK OF CINCINNATI ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS

Berry, Barnes, Herron elected to four-year terms; Pell to serve as board chair; Diaz as vice chair

CINCINNATI, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati's Board of Directors announced the results of the FHLB's 2025 director elections and board leadership updates. In this election, two Kentucky Member Directors and one at-large Independent Director were elected to the Board. From Kentucky, J. Wade Berry and Timothy E. Barnes were elected as Member Directors. Danny J. Herron, Nashville, was elected to serve as an Independent Public Interest Director. All three directors will serve four-year terms commencing January 1, 2026, and expiring December 31, 2029. Michael P. Pell will serve as chair filling a one-year vacancy effective January 1, 2026 through December 31, 2026, and Lewis Diaz will serve as vice chair for a two-year term commencing January 1, 2026 through December 31, 2027.

J. Wade Berry is President & CEO of Farmers Bank & Trust Company, Marion, Kentucky. He has served on the FHLB Board as a Member Director since 2022, and currently chairs its Risk Committee.

Timothy E. Barnes is President & CEO, Hometown Bank, Corbin, Kentucky. He was newly elected to the Board.

Danny J. Herron is President & CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville, Tennessee. He has served on the FHLB Board since 2022, as a Public Interest Independent Director, and he currently chairs the Board's Governance Committee.

Michael P. Pell is President and CEO, First State Bank, Winchester, Ohio. He has served on the FHLB Board as an Ohio Member Director since 2019, and as Board Vice Chair from January 1, 2025-December 31, 2025.

Lewis Diaz is a Partner at Dinsmore and Sholl, LLP, Covington, Kentucky. He has served on the FHLB Board since 2022, as a Public Interest Independent Director, and he currently chairs the Board's Human Resources, Compensation and Inclusion Committee.

About the FHLB

The FHLB is a AA+ rated wholesale cooperative bank owned by 601 member financial institutions, including commercial banks, thrifts, credit unions, insurance companies and community development financial institutions in Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee. The FHLB provides members access to products and services (primarily Advances, which are a readily available, low-cost source of funds, purchases of certain mortgage loans from members, and issuance of Letters of Credit to members) and a competitive return through quarterly dividends on their capital investment in the FHLB. The FHLB funds these products and services by raising private-sector capital from member-stockholders and, with the other Federal Home Loan Banks (FHLBanks) in the FHLBank System, issuing high-quality debt in the global capital markets. The FHLB also funds community investment programs that help its members create affordable housing and promote community economic development.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the effects of economic market conditions on demand for the FHLB's products, legislative or regulatory developments concerning the FHLB System, competitive forces and other risks detailed from time to time in the FHLB's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results or developments may differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, and the FHLB undertakes no obligation to update any such statements.

