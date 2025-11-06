FHLB CINCINNATI DISBURSES $10 MILLION IN GRANTS FOR DISASTER RECOVERY

Grants assisted 729 households rebuild after declared natural disasters

CINCINNATI, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati (FHLB Cincinnati) announced today that its Disaster Reconstruction Program (DRP) reached a major milestone—surpassing $10 million in disbursed funds to assist 729 households across Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee. Established in 2012, the DRP provides grants to homeowners and renters whose primary residences have been damaged or destroyed by federally or state-declared natural disasters.

Funded through voluntary contributions from FHLB Cincinnati, the DRP offers up to $20,000 for homeowners and $10,000 for displaced renters to help with reconstruction, acquisition or repair costs. The program has supported recovery efforts across multiple states, including areas impacted by tornadoes, floods, and severe storms. Examples of support include assistance to Kentucky families rebuilding after devastating flooding in Eastern, Ky. and Dayton residents who were impacted by the Memorial Day tornadoes in 2019.

"The Disaster Reconstruction Program embodies our mission of building stronger communities," said Andy Howell, President & CEO, FHLB Cincinnati. "By helping families return to safe, stable homes after devastating events, we're not only restoring structures but also hope and stability. Reaching $10 million in assistance reflects the commitment of our member institutions and the power of those partnerships in times of need."

Currently, the program has $3.9 million available to assist qualified households. For more information about the Disaster Reconstruction Program, including eligibility details, visit www.fhlbcin.com or contact Jill A. Cravens, Housing and Community Investment Officer, or Dawn E. Grace, Vice President of Housing and Community Investment, toll-free at 888-345-2246.

About the FHLB

The FHLB is a AA+ rated wholesale cooperative bank owned by 601 member financial institutions, including commercial banks, thrifts, credit unions, insurance companies and community development financial institutions in Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee. The FHLB provides members access to products and services (primarily Advances, which are a readily available, low-cost source of funds, purchases of certain mortgage loans from members, and issuance of Letters of Credit to members) and a competitive return through quarterly dividends on their capital investment in the FHLB. The FHLB funds these products and services by raising private-sector capital from member-stockholders and, with the other Federal Home Loan Banks (FHLBanks) in the FHLBank System, issuing high-quality debt in the global capital markets. The FHLB also funds community investment programs that help its members create affordable housing and promote community economic development.

