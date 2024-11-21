Federal Prisoners Like Edwin Rubis Continue to Wait For Biden to Flex Presidential Clemency Power

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In his first term, Donald Trump granted 237 requests for clemency. Barack Obama granted 1,927 over two terms. George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, also two-term presidents, granted 200 and 459 requests, respectively. George H.W. Bush only granted 77 but you'd have to go back another 20 presidents to find one who granted under 100 pardons and that was James Garfield who pardoned zero people but was also assassinated the same year he took office. Dating back to George Washington, U.S. presidents have granted hundreds of thousands of clemency requests, with little pushback.

In the waning days of his sole term as President of the United States, Joe Biden has so far granted just 11 effective pardons.

Included in those 11 is Beverly Ann Ibn-Tamas, convicted of Second Degree Murder in 1974. The list also includes two Venezuelans as part of a prisoner exchange, as well as a Colombian businessman Alex Saab (money laundering), in another prisoner exchange with Venezuela. It also includes three pardons for Charlie Byrnes Jackson (bootlegging whiskey), Gary Parks Davis (cocaine trafficking), Edward Lincoln De Coito III (cannabis trafficking), and John Dix Nock III (cannabis cultivation). Biden also pardoned Amin Hasanzadeh, convicted on seven counts of conspiracy to unlawfully export technology to Iran and defraud the United States.

They go free, several of them not even U.S. citizens, but Edwin Rubis remains in federal prison, 27 years into a 40 year sentence for non-violent cannabis trafficking-related charges from the 1990s. There are hundreds more like him seeking a presidential reprieve. Does President Biden hear them? Will he act? Time is short for Biden, but not for Edwin Rubis, not without clemency.

To learn more visit https://beardbrospharms.com/media-room-2/edwin-rubis/ or contact: [email protected]

You can read the full Press Release HERE

You can donate directly to this cause HERE

About Freedom Grow

Freedom Grow is an all-volunteer non-profit 501c3 organization helping cannabis prisoners regain freedom while supporting their sacrifices through 'The Wish Program'. The Wish Program helps prisoners with commissary money, books, magazines, family outreach, and public education.

This news article contains the opinion of Bill Levers, and while subjective, the facts of the story do not intend to present false or misleading information on the convicted individual or the legal matter and facts herein.

SOURCE Beard Bros Media