Federal Realty Completes $170 Million in Asset Dispositions as Part of Capital Recycling Strategy

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) today announced the completion of the sale of two assets for combined proceeds of approximately $170 million, consistent with the company's long-term strategy to recycle capital into high-quality and high-growth opportunities.

The sales include:

Pallas at Pike & Rose (North Bethesda, MD): A stabilized, peripheral residential building delivered in 2015 with 319 units, located within the Pike & Rose mixed-use development.





Bristol Plaza (Bristol, CT): A 264,000-square-foot grocery-anchored shopping center anchored by Stop & Shop, T.J. Maxx, and Burlington, originally acquired in 1995.

"These transactions demonstrate the strength and flexibility of our platform," said Don Wood, President and CEO of Federal Realty. "In mixed-use environments, our ability to unlock embedded value in our stabilized, peripheral residential components gives us an unrivaled cost of capital advantage to self-fund growth when and where it matters most. At the same time, we're recycling capital from mature, long-held retail assets into investments that offer the greatest opportunity to apply Federal Realty's core operating and redevelopment capabilities and drive long-term growth."

The dispositions follow Federal Realty's earlier asset sales in 2025, including Levare at Santana Row and the Hollywood Boulevard retail portfolio in Los Angeles, bringing total disposition proceeds for the year to $316 million at a blended yield of approximately 5.7%. Collectively, these transactions underscore the company's continued focus on active portfolio curation and disciplined capital allocation.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets and select underserved regions with strong economic and demographic fundamentals. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. This includes a portfolio of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use destinations—such as Santana Row, Pike & Rose and Assembly Row—which together reflect the company's ability to create distinctive, high-performing environments that serve as vibrant destinations for their communities. As of September 30, 2025, Federal Realty's 103 properties include approximately 3,600 tenants in 27.9 million commercial square feet, and approximately 3,000 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 58 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. The company is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

Investor Inquiries: Jill Sawyer Senior Vice President, Investor Relations 301.998.8265 Media Inquiries: Brenda Pomar Senior Director, Corporate Communications 301.998.8316

